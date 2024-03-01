Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo With 17-Year-Old Son Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow melted hearts as she took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to post a sweet selfie alongside her 17-year-old son, Moses.

The 51-year-old star captured the serene moment as she leaned affectionately on her son, who sported a gentle smile for the camera. Paltrow, barefaced and radiant, donned a black patterned jacket while her blonde locks gracefully framed her face. Moses opted for a black knit sweater paired with subtle accessories — a silver necklace and tiny hoop earrings.

Responding to a fan request in a Q&A session, Paltrow humbly shared the snapshot, captioning it with "Not fave but recent." The actress shares Moses and her daughter, Apple, 19, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, the renowned frontman of Coldplay. The couple tied the knot in 2003 before parting ways in 2016.

Instagram

Reflecting on their separation in an interview with British Vogue, Paltrow shared, "We just didn't quite fit together. But man, did we love our children." She candidly described the efforts they made to salvage their relationship before eventually accepting the truth. "Between the day that I knew and the day we finally relented to the truth, we tried everything," she revealed, emphasizing their dedication to maintaining their family unit.

In 2018, Paltrow found love again with screenwriter Brad Falchuk, whom she married after meeting on the set of Glee. Speaking to Bustle about her newfound sense of liberation post-divorce, she expressed gratitude for her husband, describing him as her "best friend."

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Recently, the actress celebrated Falchuk's birthday by sharing a tender photo of the couple embracing, where she expressed, "Happy birthday, You are my everything." Paltrow's affectionate tribute underscored the deep bond they share.

Beyond her family life, Paltrow remains active in her professional endeavors. She was spotted at the MAKERS conference in Beverly Hills, where she spoke passionately. The actress is also known for her wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop, which she launched in 2008.

RELATED CONTENT: