Gypsy Rose Blanchard is standing by her man!

On Wednesday, Blanchard stepped into the comments section of her husband, Ryan Anderson's, Instagram post and shut down all the haters.

Since his wife's release from prison, fans have become aware of Anderson's official social media account, and have taken to the comments with a mix of support and hate.

Anderson recently shared a selfie from Nov. 28, 2023, and Blanchard had a message for her husband and for his critics.

"Ryan, don't listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me," she wrote. "We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great. If you get hate then whatever because THEY DON'T MATTER. I love you, besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night...yeah I said it, the D is fire. happy wife happy life."

Ryan Anderson/Instagram

Blanchard's comment, which ended with a heart emoji, has over 1,000 replies and 12,000 likes.

Blanchard, 32, and Anderson tied the knot in July 2022, and have been spending quality time together since her release from prison in November.

On Monday, Blanchard took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her and her husband.

"Married life with @ryan_s_anderson_ 💕," she captioned the mirror selfie of her smiling while Anderson stands behind her.

The happy couple also rang in 2024 together alongside her family. Blanchard took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Anderson's celebratory kiss.

"New Years Eve kiss with my hubby @ryan_s_anderson_," she wrote.

Last month, Blanchard and Anderson opened up about their love story, which began when Anderson wrote Blanchard a letter while she was serving her 10-year prison sentence for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

"We met when the pandemic was really, really strong and I had a lot of emotional ups and downs because of COVID," Blanchard told People. "Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times. I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I've ever met, and the most patient. God knows, he's so patient with me, because I could be a lot to handle. I could be an emotional handful."

She continued, "We're in love. It's hard because I'm going into a new life and I'm newly married, and I'm going to have kids one day, and I'm going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy's side isn't around," Gypsy said. "And that's going to be a really hard conversation."

