Gypsy Rose Files For Divorce From Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is looking to make her split from husband Ryan Scott Anderson official.

On Monday, the 32-year-old Louisiana resident filed for divorce from her husband of just under two years, according to TMZ. This comes just one week after she announced in a private Facebook post obtained by People that they were separating.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents [sic] home down the bayou," she wrote at the time. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

The update on their relationship comes mere months after she was released following a seven-year stint behind bars after pleading guilty in 2016 to the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. While in prison, she began a correspondence with Anderson and the pair were married in July 2022.

She told ET in January that it was their common locality that first attracted her to Anderson when he sent her letters while she was in prison.

The couple said at the time that while they were eager to begin their lives together -- including starting a family -- they weren't rushing into anything and were opting to go one day at a time.

"My life is a little hectic right now. So we're just trying to take it day by day," she shared. "We're just trying to start off the marriage on a good foot before we bring kids into this situation right now.

RELATED CONTENT: