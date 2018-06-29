Hailey Baldwin Deletes Her Instagram Photos With Shawn Mendes

Is Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes' friendship on the rocks?

Earlier this week, fans noticed that the 21-year-old model had removed all her photos with the "There's Nothing Holding Me Back" crooner from her Instagram account. The snaps of the two included their 2018 Met Gala pics, which many speculated was their red carpet debut as a couple. While there is no sign of Mendes on Baldwin's account, the two are still following each other.

Mendes, however, still has a handful of snaps of the two at the Met Gala. The "In My Blood" singer also has the April 4 pic of him casually hanging out with the blonde beauty, which at the time added fuel to the dating rumors.

Rumors of Mendes dating Baldwin swirled for months. In October, the pair was spotted cozying up and holding hands at a Halloween bash in West Hollywood, California. Following their appearance at the Met, Mendes told People that they were "friends" and were asked to walk together by Tommy Hilfiger.

Baldwin's decision to make an Instagram clean sweep comes after she's been spotted with Justin Bieber. After weeks of rampant speculation about their relationship status, a source told ET this week that Bieber and Baldwin are "casually dating."

"Justin and Hailey have always been into one another," the source shared. "They dated in 2016 briefly, and the feelings never really went away."

The source also explained that the two "have a lot in common, and connect deeply over their faith and relationship with God."

