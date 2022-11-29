Hailey Bieber is opening up about a new health struggle. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a mirror selfie in which she lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach.

"I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," Hailey wrote. "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

To further clarify, Hailey also wrote "not a baby" next to a small bulge on her stomach.

Hailey added, "It's painful and achy and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional. Anyways... I'm sure a lot of you can overly related and understand. We got this."

This isn't the first time Hailey has been candid about her health. In March, she revealed that she was hospitalized after experiencing "stroke-like symptoms."

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she shared at the time.

A source told ET at the time that the experience brought Hailey and Justin closer together.

"Hailey went through a traumatic experience with her blood clot, but she is thankfully doing much better and is healthy. This actually elevated her relationship with Justin and solidified that he will always be by her side through thick and thin and make sure she is taken care of and supported in any capacity," the source said.

Hailey has also been upfront about her plans to start a family with Justin, explaining she has some career goals she'd like to accomplish first.

“I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try," she told the WSJ Magazine earlier this year. “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?"

