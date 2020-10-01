Shopping

Half Baked Harvest x Etsy: Shop Chic Essentials for Holiday Entertaining

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
half baked harvest x etsy
Etsy

Just in time for the holidays, Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest has teamed up with Etsy for a chic, festive line of holiday entertaining must-haves. The blogger partnered with 12 Etsy artisans to co-create a range of handcrafted decor, cookware and hosting essentials, all boasting the rustic, homey aesthetic of the blog. 

The Half Baked Harvest x Etsy collection is filled with gorgeous home and kitchen buys that are great either for the host or for gift giving. Highlights from the range include a minimalist linen apron, an adorable mommy-and-me rolling pin set, ceramic ornaments, and hand-painted measuring spoons. 

Be sure to check out more Etsy collaborations with celebs and influencers such as Tan France, Tia Mowry and JoJo Fletcher

Shop the entire Half Baked Harvest collection at Etsy and browse through ET Style's favorite picks below. 

Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Crossback Apron Evergreen
Salt Shop Handmades
Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Crossback Apron Evergreen.jpg
Etsy
Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Crossback Apron Evergreen
Salt Shop Handmades

A minimalist apron with cross-back design made from eco-friendly linen. 

Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Mommy & Me Rolling Pin Set
Cattails Woodwork
Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Mommy & Me Rolling Pin Set.jpg
Etsy
Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Mommy & Me Rolling Pin Set
Cattails Woodwork

An adorable mommy and me rolling pin set that would make for a fantastic gift. 

Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Ceramic Crescent Moon Ornament
Hereafter LA
Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Ceramic Crescent Moon Ornament.jpg
Etsy
Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Ceramic Crescent Moon Ornament
Hereafter LA

A ceramic moon-shaped ornament with hand-dipped glaze. 

Half Baked Harvest x Etsy White Ceramic Candlestick Holder with Handle
Stuck in the Mud Pottery
Half Baked Harvest x Etsy White Ceramic Candlestick Holder with Handle
Etsy
Half Baked Harvest x Etsy White Ceramic Candlestick Holder with Handle
Stuck in the Mud Pottery

Handmade vintage-inspired candlestick holder that'll add warmth to any space. 

Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Scalloped Treasure Cookie Boxes - Set of 3
Alamodo
Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Scalloped Treasure Cookie Boxes - Set of 3
Etsy
Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Scalloped Treasure Cookie Boxes - Set of 3
Alamodo

Package homemade cookies for friends and family in this treasure cookie box. It also comes with twine, parchment and jingle bells. 

Half Baked Harvest X Etsy Winter Fir Candle
Convivial Production
Half Baked Harvest X Etsy Winter Fir Candle
Etsy
Half Baked Harvest X Etsy Winter Fir Candle
Convivial Production

A soy candle that smells like the holidays -- fir tree and sweet nectar that's reminiscent of a freshly cut Christmas tree.

Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Holiday Reindeer Ceramic Measuring Spoons
7 Doors Studio
Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Holiday Reindeer Ceramic Measuring Spoons
Etsy
Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Holiday Reindeer Ceramic Measuring Spoons
7 Doors Studio

Make holiday baking even more fun with these reindeer hand-painted porcelain measuring spoons. 

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Etsy Jewelry -- Shop One-of-a-Kind Handmade Jewelry

The Best Halloween Decorations From Etsy

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More

 