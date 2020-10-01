Half Baked Harvest x Etsy: Shop Chic Essentials for Holiday Entertaining
Just in time for the holidays, Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest has teamed up with Etsy for a chic, festive line of holiday entertaining must-haves. The blogger partnered with 12 Etsy artisans to co-create a range of handcrafted decor, cookware and hosting essentials, all boasting the rustic, homey aesthetic of the blog.
The Half Baked Harvest x Etsy collection is filled with gorgeous home and kitchen buys that are great either for the host or for gift giving. Highlights from the range include a minimalist linen apron, an adorable mommy-and-me rolling pin set, ceramic ornaments, and hand-painted measuring spoons.
Be sure to check out more Etsy collaborations with celebs and influencers such as Tan France, Tia Mowry and JoJo Fletcher.
Shop the entire Half Baked Harvest collection at Etsy and browse through ET Style's favorite picks below.
A minimalist apron with cross-back design made from eco-friendly linen.
An adorable mommy and me rolling pin set that would make for a fantastic gift.
A ceramic moon-shaped ornament with hand-dipped glaze.
Handmade vintage-inspired candlestick holder that'll add warmth to any space.
Package homemade cookies for friends and family in this treasure cookie box. It also comes with twine, parchment and jingle bells.
A soy candle that smells like the holidays -- fir tree and sweet nectar that's reminiscent of a freshly cut Christmas tree.
Make holiday baking even more fun with these reindeer hand-painted porcelain measuring spoons.
