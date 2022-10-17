Hanna Andersson 40% Off Sale: Save on Matching Holiday Family Pajamas and Clothes to Gift This Year
When it comes to comfortable kids clothing, Hanna Andersson is a go-to for made-to-last pieces that are always soft. Looking for some of the cutest pajamas and clothes to match with your family this holiday season? Hanna Andersson's collection features everything from matching pajamas sets to underwear and hoodies. To help with holiday gifting, everything at Hanna Andersson is on sale for 40% off right now.
Now through Sunday, October 23, you can save on endless options, starting at $20. From dresses for your little ones to t-shirts, hoodies and even matching pajama sets for the whole family, Hanna Andersson has a huge selection to choose from. Designed for durability, the clothes are made with brushed organic cotton and flat seams to be a go-to for both playtime and bedtime.
Whether you're getting your family picture-ready for Christmas or have a Star Wars fan at home who is obsessed with Boba Fett, we've gathered some of our favorite pajamas and clothes from Hanna Andersson's Friends & Family Sale below.
Wear this soft Stormtrooper pajama set to bed and feel refreshed and ready to start the next day.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop Kris Jenner's Top Picks for Personalized Gifts and Holiday Cards
Shop Khloé Kardashian & Kris Jenner's Matching Holiday Family Pajamas
The 14 Best Face Masks for Kids With Nose Wire for Back To School 2022
Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are On Sale Right Now
The Best Nintendo Switch Travel Cases
The 25 Best 'Star Wars' Gift Ideas Dad Will Love
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is Here: How to Stream the ‘Star Wars’ Limited Series
The Best Nintendo Switch Deals Right Now: Save on Games & Accessories