When it comes to comfortable kids clothing, Hanna Andersson is a go-to for made-to-last pieces that are always soft. Looking for some of the cutest pajamas and clothes in the galaxy? Hanna Andersson's Star Wars collection features everything from matching pajamas sets to underwear and hoodies. To help with back-to-school shopping, everything at Hanna Andersson is on sale for 30% off right now.

From dresses for your little ones to t-shirts, hoodies and even matching pajama sets for the whole family, Hanna Andersson has a huge selection of Star Wars pajamas and clothes to choose from. Designed for durability, the clothes are made with brushed organic cotton and flat seams to be a go-to for both playtime and bedtime. The best part is that the entire collection is on sale through Friday, August 19.

Whether you're a Grogu fan, obsessed with Boba Fett or you just love the droids of the Star Wars franchise, we've gathered some of our favorite pajamas and clothes from Hanna Andersson's Star Wars Collection below.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Hoodie Hanna Andersson Star Wars The Mandalorian Hoodie Your kids don't have to travel to a galaxy far far away to dress like Boba Fett. Surprise your little ones with this adorable Mandalorian hoodie the next time your family sits down to watch The Return of the Jedi. $68 $48 Buy Now

