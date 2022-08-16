Hanna Andersson Has a Major Sale on Pajamas and Clothes Right Now: Get 30% Off the Star Wars Collection
When it comes to comfortable kids clothing, Hanna Andersson is a go-to for made-to-last pieces that are always soft. Looking for some of the cutest pajamas and clothes in the galaxy? Hanna Andersson's Star Wars collection features everything from matching pajamas sets to underwear and hoodies. To help with back-to-school shopping, everything at Hanna Andersson is on sale for 30% off right now.
From dresses for your little ones to t-shirts, hoodies and even matching pajama sets for the whole family, Hanna Andersson has a huge selection of Star Wars pajamas and clothes to choose from. Designed for durability, the clothes are made with brushed organic cotton and flat seams to be a go-to for both playtime and bedtime. The best part is that the entire collection is on sale through Friday, August 19.
Whether you're a Grogu fan, obsessed with Boba Fett or you just love the droids of the Star Wars franchise, we've gathered some of our favorite pajamas and clothes from Hanna Andersson's Star Wars Collection below.
Dress the whole family up in this Grogu-themed pajama set. Just add on family members and build your own PJ set decorated with Baby Yoda.
If you really want to be dressed head to toe in Star Wars merch, then you can't go without some Star Wars-themed boxer briefs from Hanna Andersson.
Join the dark side of the Force in this stylish long sleeve top inspired by Darth Vader himself.
Of course, you can't just wear a Darth Vader shirt. Finish the look with these cute striped long john bottoms.
Your kids don't have to travel to a galaxy far far away to dress like Boba Fett. Surprise your little ones with this adorable Mandalorian hoodie the next time your family sits down to watch The Return of the Jedi.
This Ahsoka Tano T-shirt is made from an ultra-comfortable organic cotton fabric, which also makes it great for sensitive skin.
Who knows: This cute Grogu pilot cap might make your little ones Force-sensitive.
Wear this soft Stormtrooper pajama set to bed and feel refreshed and ready to start the next day.
