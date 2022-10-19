When it comes to comfortable kids clothing, Hanna Andersson is a go-to for made-to-last pieces that are always soft. Looking for some of the cutest pajamas and clothes to match with your family this holiday season? Hanna Andersson's collection features everything from matching pajamas sets to underwear and hoodies. To help get your family ready for the holidays, everything at Hanna Andersson is on sale for 40% off right now — plus get an additional 10% off when you use the code FRIENDS10 at checkout.

Shop Hanna Andersson's Sale

Now through Sunday, October 23, you can save on endless options, starting at $20. From dresses for your little ones to t-shirts, hoodies and even matching pajama sets for the whole family, Hanna Andersson has a huge selection to choose from. Designed for durability, the clothes are made with brushed organic cotton and flat seams to be a go-to for both playtime and bedtime.

Whether you're getting your family picture-ready for Christmas or have a Star Wars fan at home who is obsessed with Boba Fett, we've gathered some of our favorite pajamas and clothes from Hanna Andersson's Friends & Family Sale below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Kris Jenner's Top Picks for Personalized Gifts and Holiday Cards

Shop Khloé Kardashian & Kris Jenner's Matching Holiday Family Pajamas

The 14 Best Face Masks for Kids With Nose Wire for Back To School 2022

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are On Sale Right Now

The Best Nintendo Switch Travel Cases

The 25 Best 'Star Wars' Gift Ideas Dad Will Love

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is Here: How to Stream the ‘Star Wars’ Limited Series

The Best Nintendo Switch Deals Right Now: Save on Games & Accessories