Things may not have worked out between Colton Underwood and Hannah Goodwin, but she's got quite a few potential suitors lining up for a chance with her now.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the Bachelor alum at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she opened up about the many DMs she still has to "scroll" through.

"I haven't had the chance to scroll still. I've been really busy," she teased. "There's just been a few random ones. I haven't replied yet, though. I'm still trying to take things in, figure things out."

The Alabama native hinted that those DMs "maybe" came from a fellow member of Bachelor Nation, but insisted it wasn't Dean Unglert. There is a possibility, however, that Hannah will come face-to-face with her mystery man on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. "[I'm] not opposed," she said when asked if fans could see her on the Bachelor spinoff.

For now, she's extending her well wishes to Colton and his final pick, Cassie Randolph. "I haven't [spoken to them yet]," she said. "But they do seem really happy, so I am very happy for them."

During an interview with ET in New York City on Wednesday, Colton and Cassie said despite the lack of a proposal on their season finale, engagement is in their future.

"She made it known that she wants to be surprised," Underwood shared. "I know the exact ring that she wants, so it's all about timing."

The couple was given a Neil Lane ring during their Tuesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which they could switch out for another design when they were ready to take the next step.

"It's going to be a conversation we have for that a little down the road," Underwood said of switching the piece out for something perfect for Randolph. "But in regards to our engagement, I think right now, we're going to enjoy dating."

