'Harry Potter' Star Bonnie Wright Gives Birth to First Child

Bonnie Wright is a mom! The 32-year-old Harry Potter star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she gave birth to her son, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo, on Sept. 19. Wright shares the newborn with her husband, Andrew Lococo, whom she married in 2022.

"We're all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun!" Wright wrote alongside a pic of the sleeping baby. "So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience!"

Wright continued by thanking her midwives, doula, doctor, and friends for their support during and after her pregnancy.

"Lastly thanks to Andrew my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered," she wrote. "Elio has the most tender loving papa. Ok hormonal emotional extra long caption over!"

Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, first announced her baby on the way in April, sharing a photo of herself cradling her bump as she stood next to her husband.

"We're having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them," she wrote. "What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life."

"Andrew and I can't wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents," Wright continued. "It feels like they're coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly."

Watch the video below for more celeb baby news.

RELATED CONTENT: