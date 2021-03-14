Harry Styles Rocks 2021 GRAMMYs Stage in Green Fur Boa

When it comes to fashion, Harry Styles always makes a statement, and his appearance at the 2021 GRAMMYs was no exception!

For his first GRAMMYs performance, the 27-year-old singer opened the virtual/in-person hybrid event with a performance of his hit song, "Watermelon Sugar," wearing a black leather suit from Gucci. To complete the look, Styles -- with the help of his stylist, Harry Lambert -- accessorized with a bold and playful green fur boa. The artist made sure to take full advantage of this head-turning accessory during his performance, eventually tossing it to the side before finishing the song and showcasing his iconic chest tattoos.

It's an exciting night for Styles, who received his first-ever GRAMMY nominations this year. His catchy song, "Watermelon Sugar," is up for Best Pop Solo Performance, while his latest album, Fine Line, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. Additionally, Styles' "Adore You" music video received a nod in the Best Music Video category.

Other performers for the 2021 GRAMMYs include Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, BTS, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Miranda Lambert and Megan Thee Stallion.

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Follow along right here at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for the annual awards show, including how to watch the GRAMMYs, GRAMMYs performers, Best Dressed stars and more.

