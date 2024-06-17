Summer's for the girls.

Hayley Kiyoko's new California-inspired collab with swimwear brand Kitty and Vibe is here, just in time for summer and Pride month. The line's prints are named after the musician's favorite spots in her native SoCal, and plenty have rainbow hues to wear all month long and beyond. (Your Fourth of July swimwear wardrobe is settled!)

Shop Kitty and Vibe x Hayley Kiyoko

Kiyoko's swim line, called the Palm Dreams Collection, is super inclusive. It comes in standard and plus sizes, as well as small band options for larger busts. The bottoms come in smaller booty and larger booty sizes. The one-pieces also come in standard and long torso lengths.

"Every body is a summer body, so get these cute swimsuits and soak up the sun," Kiyoko said on Instagram while showing off her new line.

Kiyoko is a proud member of and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. This month, 10% of the sales of Kiyoko's collab with Kitty and Vibe are donated to The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth.

The line's prints conjur locations that are special to Kiyoko. They include Topanga (where she wrote her sophomore album), Laguna (a place she loves), Agoura (where she grew up) and Zuma (her favorite beach). You can mix and match many of the tops and bottoms in this cohesive line. Kiyoko has even made a corresponding playlist so you can hear the Cali vibes of her new swim line.

Shop the full Kitty and Vibe x Hayley Kiyoko swim line, modeled by Kiyoko herself, below. Be sure to snag these pieces now before they sell out!

Sign Up for More Great Fashion Inspiration! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up