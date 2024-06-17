Shop
Hayley Kiyoko’s Inclusive New Swimwear Collab With Kitty and Vibe Is Ready for Summer

Kitty and Vibe x Hayley Kiyoko
Kitty and Vibe
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 2:38 PM PDT, June 17, 2024

Suit up in Hayley Kiyoko’s new rainbow swimwear line with Kitty and Vibe.

Summer's for the girls.

Hayley Kiyoko's new California-inspired collab with swimwear brand Kitty and Vibe is here, just in time for summer and Pride month. The line's prints are named after the musician's favorite spots in her native SoCal, and plenty have rainbow hues to wear all month long and beyond. (Your Fourth of July swimwear wardrobe is settled!) 

Shop Kitty and Vibe x Hayley Kiyoko

Kiyoko's swim line, called the Palm Dreams Collection, is super inclusive. It comes in standard and plus sizes, as well as small band options for larger busts. The bottoms come in smaller booty and larger booty sizes. The one-pieces also come in standard and long torso lengths.

"Every body is a summer body, so get these cute swimsuits and soak up the sun," Kiyoko said on Instagram while showing off her new line.

Kiyoko is a proud member of and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. This month, 10% of the sales of Kiyoko's collab with Kitty and Vibe are donated to The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth. 

The line's prints conjur locations that are special to Kiyoko. They include Topanga (where she wrote her sophomore album), Laguna (a place she loves), Agoura (where she grew up) and Zuma (her favorite beach). You can mix and match many of the tops and bottoms in this cohesive line. Kiyoko has even made a corresponding playlist so you can hear the Cali vibes of her new swim line.

Shop the full Kitty and Vibe x Hayley Kiyoko swim line, modeled by Kiyoko herself, below. Be sure to snag these pieces now before they sell out!

Ruched Tie Top and Bottoms in Topanga

Ruched Tie Top and Bottoms in Topanga
Kitty and Vibe

Ruched Tie Top and Bottoms in Topanga

Scrunch this top and these bottoms as much as you'd like for a customized look.

$68

top

Shop Now

$58

bottoms

Shop Now

Scoop Top and High Waisted Bottoms

Scoop Top and High Waisted Bottoms
Kitty and Vibe

Scoop Top and High Waisted Bottoms

This high-support top doubles as a sports bra and the bottoms provide high coverage for all of your athletic endeavors.

$68

top

Shop Now

$58

bottoms

Shop Now

Shelf Bra One Piece

Shelf Bra One Piece
Kitty and Vibe

Shelf Bra One Piece

This square neckline one-piece offers medium booty coverage.

Banded Triangle Top and High Hip Crossover Bottoms in Agoura

Banded Triangle Top and High Hip Crossover Bottoms in Agoura
Kitty and Vibe

Banded Triangle Top and High Hip Crossover Bottoms in Agoura

This is Kitty and Vibe's No. 1 bestselling top and bottom in Kiyoko's Agoura print.

$68

top

Shop Now

$58

bottoms

Shop Now

Halter Top and High Waisted Bottoms

Halter Top and High Waisted Bottoms
Kitty and Vibe

Halter Top and High Waisted Bottoms

This 'kini features removable pads and soft, adjustable neck and back closures.

$68

top

Shop Now

$58

bottoms

Shop Now

Simple String Top and High-Waisted Bottoms

Simple String Top and High-Waisted Bottoms
Kitty and Vibe

Simple String Top and High-Waisted Bottoms

This light support top in the Agoura print is easy to mix and match with Zuma bottoms.

$68

top

Shop Now

$58

bottoms

Shop Now

Ruched Tie Top and Bottoms in Laguna

Ruched Tie Top and Bottoms in Laguna
Kitty and Vibe

Ruched Tie Top and Bottoms in Laguna

This 'suit is summer-ready in this print inspired by the crashing waves of Laguna Beach.

$68

top

Shop Now

$58

bottoms

Shop Now

Scoop Top and Cheeky Bottoms in Zuma

Scoop Top and Cheeky Bottoms in Zuma
Kitty and Vibe

Scoop Top and Cheeky Bottoms in Zuma

This 'kini shines in the Zuma shade, the beach where Kiyoko loves to bask in the "neon sun."

$68

top

Shop Now

$68

bottoms

Shop Now

