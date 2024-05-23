Ruffles and feathers and florals, oh my!

Heidi Klum and her daughter, Leni, 20, made a sartorial splash on the amfAR Cannes Gala red carpet in France on Thursday, stepping out in head-turning fashions fitting of the model duo. Heidi appeared to sport two bold looks for the occasion as she was photographed wearing both a see-through white feathered gown topped with a matching white suit jacket and a peach Lever Couture gown adorned with voluminous ruffles from head to toe.

Meanwhile, Leni donned a black sheer Raisa Vanessa gown with floral appliqués adorning the bust and waist. Heidi gave birth to Leni in 2004 following her split from her daughter's biological dad, Flavio Briatore. The following year, Heidi married ex-husband Seal, who later adopted Leni. Heidi, who is now married to Tom Kaulitz, also shares sons Henry and Johan and daughter Lou with Seal.

The two were in star-studded company at the annual event as Cher, Demi Moore, Nick Jonas, and Paris Jackson were among the other celebrity guests. Cher and Nick were slated to perform, while Demi served as the evening's host.

Meanwhile, it was another special day in the life of the mother and daughter, who have even appeared in campaigns and on magazine covers together in recent years since Leni formally stepped in front of the camera as a model.

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni pose on the red carpet at the 2024 amfAR Cannes Gala. - Mike Marsland/WireImage

Heidi Klum posed in two different looks at the 2024 amfAR Cannes Gala. - Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Red Sea International Film Festival/Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

But, while Heidi is an industry pro, she wants her firstborn to make her own mistakes while paving her way in the modeling world. "You don't want to tell them everything already. I always tell her, you know, you have to be happy with the person you see in the mirror," Heidi previously told ET. "Don't ever do anything you don't want to do, you know, but at the end of the day, I mean, I can't foresee everything that might happen."

