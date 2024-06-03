Heidi Klum was surrounded by love on her 51st birthday.

On Saturday, the supermodel shared a look inside her birthday festivities with photos posted to Instagram of her at a table with her most cherished loved ones: her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and her four kids.

While it's not often fans see all four of Heidi's kids in the same picture, they got just that over the weekend as the former Project Runway host sat surrounded by her daughters Leni, 20, and Lou, 14, and sons Henry, 18, and Johan, 17. Heidi gave birth to Leni in 2004 following her split from her daughter's biological dad, Flavio Briatore. The following year, Heidi married ex-husband Seal, who later formally adopted Leni. During her marriage to the "Kiss From a Rose" singer, she welcomed Henry, Johan, and Lou. She and Seal ultimately split in 2012.

Also at the table were Tom's twin brother, Tokio Hotel singer Bill Kaulitz, and Leni's boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky.

"All I could wish for 🥰❤️," the birthday girl captioned the post.

Heidi's birthday festivities were picturesque with flower arrangements lining the center of the table and balloon decor set up behind them, including large "51" numbers to commemorate the special occasion.

She later took to Instagram again with photos and video from her trip to Malibu with Tom. "Beautiful stay in Malibu with my love 😍❤️🌊🌴," she wrote.

She and Tom tied the knot in 2019 and commemorated the day they met six years ago in February. As the America's Got Talent judge wrote to her man on Instagram for the occasion, "I love you more than ever Tom ❤️."

