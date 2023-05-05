There’s another baby on the way for Henry Golding and his wife, Liv Lo.

The Crazy Rich Asians star announced baby no. 2 on his Instagram account with adorable black-and-white photos of Golding touching his wife's baby bump while their daughter, Lyla, sits between them.

"Inbound ♥️👼🏻," the actor captioned the photo. "Baby daddy! ❤️❤️❤️," his wife commented on the announcement.

In the second photo, Lyla is seen with her hand and face pushed against Liv’s belly as the couple smiles.

In November 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. The actor posted a photo of himself and his wife snuggled up on a bridge. In a second pic, he points at his lady love's burgeoning baby bump.

"2021 is already looking brighter ❤️👼🏻," the 34-year-old actor captioned the post. His wife also shared similar photos, including one with Golding touching her stomach and another one of them kissing.

The happy couple welcomed their first child together on March 31, 2021. Golding took to Instagram to share the happy news and praise his "amazing wife."

"This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you ♥️," Golding wrote next to the photo of him and Lo staring down at their baby.

Golding and Lo met on New Year's Day in 2011. They got engaged in 2015 and got married in Malaysia in August 2016.

