The Gordon Ramsay-approved cookware brand is currently offering its best savings of 2023 during Black Friday.
When Gordon Ramsay signs off on a cookware brand, you know it will be the gold standard for cooking up something delicious in the kitchen. Don't be an "idiot sandwich" when upgrading your pots and pans. Shop Hexclad, the brand Ramsay himself uses at home.
Since Hexclad's cookware is so durable and high-quality, it's a bit pricier than some other brands on the market. But we have some good news: Right now, Hexclad is hosting its biggest sale of the year and is serving up Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings.
Shop Hexclad's Black Friday Sale
Hexclad's cookware can stand up to whatever recipe you're trying out this holiday season. The cookware has unbeatable searing power due to its laser-etched stainless steel hexagon design. The pans are non-stick, non-toxic and dishwasher-safe, making clean-up a breeze. You can also have peace of mind when buying from Hexclad, because perhaps the best part about this brand is the cookware comes with a lifetime warranty.
Ramsay's quote on the Hexclad website says, "The sear I can get with these pans is incredible, with absolutely no stick. The temperature control is utter perfection, and the clean-up is effortless."
Ready to score this biggest savings of the season on this Michelin-star chef-approved brand? Below, we've rounded up the best Hexclad cookware deals during the brand's Black Friday Sale.
Hexclad Hybrid Perfect Pots & Pans Set (12-Piece)
Complete your collection with this 12-piece set that includes a 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid Pan and a 2-quart, 3-quart and an 8-quart Hybrid Pot. Each pot and pan also comes with a fitted lid.
Hexclad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)
HexClad cookware performs like no other, and this five-star set is certain to become a central player in your culinary repertoire. It includes a 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pan with a lid for each.
HexClad Hybrid Roasting Pan
This sale is the only time Hexclad offers discounts on individual items throughout the year. Get ready to roast that turkey with this pan featuring Hexclad's patented hybrid technology.
Hexclad Black Friday Bundle
Along with everything in the 12-piece set, this Black Friday Bundle also adds on a 7-quart Hybrid Sauté Pan, a 12-inch Hybrid Wok and a 12-inch Hybrid Griddle.
Hexclad Holiday Feast Bundle
Get ready for the Holiday cooking with this bundle, which includes everything from the Black Friday Bundle along with an 8-inch Chef's Knife, a 5-quart Dutch Oven and the HexMill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set.
Hexclad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids (6-Piece)
Upgrade your kitchen with this 6-piece pot set featuring three sizes of Hexclad's Hybrid Pot.
Hexclad Hybrid Carving and Roasting Set
If you're hosting a holiday dinner, this set which features Hexclad's Roast Pan, Cutting Board and Japanese Damascus Steel Carving Knife and Fork will come in handy.
Hexclad All-in Bundle (20-Piece)
Get all the goodies from the Black Friday Bundle along with a 3-piece mixing bowl set and an 8-inch chef's knife.
Hexclad Ultimate Everything Collection
Get Hexclad's best cookware and kitchenware with this bundle that comes with a variety of pans, mixing bowls, a knife set, plates, an apron and more.
Hexclad Everything But the Kitchen Sink Bundle
Want all the Hexclad your hungry heart desires? You'll want to check out the brand's Everything But the Kitchen Sink Bundle.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
