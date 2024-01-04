When Gordon Ramsay signs off on a cookware brand, you know it will be the gold standard for cooking up something delicious in the kitchen. Don't be an "idiot sandwich" when upgrading your pots and pans. Shop Hexclad, the brand Ramsay himself uses at home.

Since Hexclad's cookware is so durable and high-quality, it's a bit pricier than some other brands on the market. But we have some good news: Right now, Hexclad is discounting prices and is serving up huge savings on cookware bundles and kitchen tools to celebrate the new year.

Shop Hexclad's Best-Selling Cookware

Hexclad's cookware can stand up to whatever recipe you're trying out in 2024. The cookware has unbeatable searing power due to its laser-etched stainless steel hexagon design. The pans are non-stick, non-toxic and dishwasher-safe, making clean-up a breeze. You can also have peace of mind when buying from Hexclad, because perhaps the best part about this brand is the cookware comes with a lifetime warranty.

Ramsay's quote on the Hexclad website says, "The sear I can get with these pans is incredible, with absolutely no stick. The temperature control is utter perfection, and the clean-up is effortless."

Ready to score this savings on this Michelin-star chef-approved brand? Below, we've rounded up the best Hexclad cookware deals to ring in the new year.

Hexclad All-in Bundle (20-Piece) Hexclad Hexclad All-in Bundle (20-Piece) Get all the goodies from Hexclad with this bundle that includes a 12-piece hybrid cookware set, a 12-inch hybrid wok, a chicken frying pan, a 3-piece mixing bowl set, a chef's knife and a 12-inch griddle. $1,607 $1,200 Shop Now

