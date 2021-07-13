Hilary Duff Shares Intimate Pictures From Home Birth of Daughter Mae
Molly Bernard on How Hilary Duff Hid Her Pregnancy on the Final …
Watch Cardi B Reveal How She Initially Hid Her Pregnancy
Mary J. Blige Shares the Candid Advice She’d Give Her Younger Se…
‘RHOP’s Wendy Osefo on Her Season 6 Glow-Up and Facing Off With …
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
Naya Rivera’s Dad George Reflects on Her Legacy (Exclusive)
Naya Rivera's Father George on Keeping Her Memory Alive for Her …
Tahj Mowry Reflects on Naya Rivera and Her ‘Amazing’ Legacy (Exc…
Naya Rivera's Dad Reflects on Her Legacy Ahead of First Father's…
Patti LaBelle on Her Love for Cooking and Most Famous Dinner Gue…
Charlize Theron on Why Her Kids 'Aren't Impressed' With Anything…
Olivia Holt on What ‘Cruel Summer’s Finale Revelations Could Mea…
Journalist DeNeen Brown Reflects on Her Coverage of the Tulsa Ma…
Sophia Bush on Keeping Her Personal Life Private and Standing Up…
That Girl Lay Lay Dished on Her New Nickelodeon Series and Big D…
Niecy Nash Teases Her Upcoming Talk Show and Reveals Another Boo…
Why Anderson Cooper Got 'Really Pissed' at Ex Benjamin Maisani D…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Kim Kardashian Reveals How Long She'll Continue…
'Little People, Big World': Tori Is Full of Joy at Lilah's First…
Jamie Foxx and Daughter Corinne Gush Over Their Favorite Moments…
Hilary Duff is giving fans an inside look at the home birth of her daughter, Mae. The Younger actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share some intimate photos from Mae's arrival into the world and gave thanks to the "support system" who helped make it all happen. Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, welcomed their second child on March 24, opting for a water birth at home.
"Feeling ready to share some photos of Mae Mae’s birth day!!! For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system. The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power," Duff said of the birthing process, sharing a series of photos that showed the actress gearing up to welcome baby no. 3.
The mom of three went on to give props to Koma, her Younger co-star and doula, Molly Bernard and her mother who was there to witness the birth of her newest grandchild.
"My hubby is the most calm anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls and my little Molly is an extraordinary doula who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet. She quite enjoyed the fact that I was sitting on doggy puddle pads as my water had broken hours before 🤣 My own mama was there to make all the snacks and watch with a big nervous smile as her baby brings her a new grandbaby earthside. The help that I have to support my other children while I am not able is maybe the most comforting thought of all. All hands on deck. Forever lol," she continued.
Adding, "This is hard work…every way a woman brings a baby in is. From getting pregnant, to c-sections, hospital or home births, the breast feeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confidant, kind citizens of the world. It’s completely consuming. A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure…So cheers almighty mothers. You make mountains move daily ♥️."
Bernard talked to ET in June about being with Duff for the birth, in a moment that she said, "permanently" changed her life.
"I came to L.A. to be here for her birth," Bernard told ET. "It was amazing. She's the strongest, most graceful, fierce person I've ever met in my life. It permanently changed my life watching her do that."
Duff and Koma are also parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Banks, and Duff shares her 8-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.
RELATED CONTENT
Hilary Duff Explains Why She Prepared Her Son for His Sister's Birth
Hilary Duff Says Breastfeeding Newborn Mae Has Been 'Emotional'
'Younger' Stars on the Final Season and Hilary Duff's New Baby
Related Gallery