Hilary Duff Shares Intimate Pictures From Home Birth of Daughter Mae

Hilary Duff is giving fans an inside look at the home birth of her daughter, Mae. The Younger actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share some intimate photos from Mae's arrival into the world and gave thanks to the "support system" who helped make it all happen. Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, welcomed their second child on March 24, opting for a water birth at home.

"Feeling ready to share some photos of Mae Mae’s birth day!!! For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system. The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power," Duff said of the birthing process, sharing a series of photos that showed the actress gearing up to welcome baby no. 3.

The mom of three went on to give props to Koma, her Younger co-star and doula, Molly Bernard and her mother who was there to witness the birth of her newest grandchild.

"My hubby is the most calm anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls and my little Molly is an extraordinary doula who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet. She quite enjoyed the fact that I was sitting on doggy puddle pads as my water had broken hours before 🤣 My own mama was there to make all the snacks and watch with a big nervous smile as her baby brings her a new grandbaby earthside. The help that I have to support my other children while I am not able is maybe the most comforting thought of all. All hands on deck. Forever lol," she continued.

Adding, "This is hard work…every way a woman brings a baby in is. From getting pregnant, to c-sections, hospital or home births, the breast feeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confidant, kind citizens of the world. It’s completely consuming. A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure…So cheers almighty mothers. You make mountains move daily ♥️."

Bernard talked to ET in June about being with Duff for the birth, in a moment that she said, "permanently" changed her life.

"I came to L.A. to be here for her birth," Bernard told ET. "It was amazing. She's the strongest, most graceful, fierce person I've ever met in my life. It permanently changed my life watching her do that."

Duff and Koma are also parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Banks, and Duff shares her 8-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

RELATED CONTENT

Hilary Duff Explains Why She Prepared Her Son for His Sister's Birth

Hilary Duff Says Breastfeeding Newborn Mae Has Been 'Emotional'

'Younger' Stars on the Final Season and Hilary Duff's New Baby

‘Younger’ Cast Talks Filming Final Season and Reacts to Hilary Duff Spin-Off Rumors (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery