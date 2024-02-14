Hilary Swank is sharing her kids' adorable names in a sweet new snapshot.

The Ordinary Angels actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the names of her 10-month-old twins with a beachside photo.

Swank's infant daughter -- who wore a pink strawberry-covered swimming onesie -- sat in the sand next to her brother, who rocked a blue and white swimming outfit covered in fish drawings, as they both gazed out across the ocean.

Behind them, written in the sand, were their names -- Aya and Ohm.

"I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first," Swank, 49, captioned the post.

"Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine’s Day 💕💘 🥰," she added. "P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?😅"

The Oscar-winning actress first shared that she and her husband, Philip Schneider, welcomed their twins back in April.

Swank took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself holding her newborn babies and looking out at the sunset on the ocean.

"It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼👼🏼 Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽," Swank captioned the beautiful photo.

Swank opted not to share any more details about her kiddos, keeping their names private at the time.

The birth of their twins marks the first kids for Swank and Schneider, who have been married since 2018. In October 2022, the Alaska Daily actress revealed that she was pregnant, telling Good Morning America that "this is something that I've been wanting for a long time."

"I'm going to be a mom and not just of one, but of two," she said, later revealing on Live With Kelly and Ryan that twins run in both her and her husband's families. "It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable."

