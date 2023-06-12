Hoda Kotb recently told her daughter no. On Monday's episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, the 58-year-old co-host revealed that she declined her 6-year-old daughter, Haley's, request to wear a crop top.

"Haley wants to wear a mid-drift. She asked me about a mid-drift," Kotb told Jenna Bush Hager. "She was walking down the street and she goes, 'Hi mom,' and she pulled [her shirt] up halfway. I go, 'What are you doing?' She's like, 'Nothing,' and she's giggling out of her mind."

Kotb noted that while "you want your kids to feel good in your own skin," the crop-top request was "a weird thing."

"I said no. No, we're not doing that," Kotb revealed, before sharing why that goes against her usual parenting philosophy.

"I often wrestle with making your kid in charge or in control and then saying no. We always do the, 'Do you want blueberries or raspberries? Do you want to wear pink or red, you pick! See, you can choose! See you have some control!'" Kotb said. "Then I wonder, 'What are we doing?'"

"Even though that's what parenting is now," she continued, "sometimes you wonder if you have one choice... sometimes it has got to be no."

In addition to Haley, Kotb is mom to Hope, 3. Earlier this month, Kotb opened up about her adoption journey on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast.

"I remember never saying out loud that I wanted kids, never, because it was too late," she shared. "For girls that it's too late for, you don't say it because if you say it, you're expressing something that you're never going to get."

She eventually contacted an adoption agency, though, and soon got the call that changed her life.

"I took a yellow pad out, and I wrote, '11:55. This is the moment everything changes,' I knew it," she said of hearing from Ashley, the woman at the adoption agency. "And I took a deep breath and dialed the number, and I said, 'Ashley?' and she said two words to me. She said, 'She's here.'"

"I don't know what birth feels like, and I bet it was amazing, but this was really close," Kotb continued. "I remember that feeling like it was yesterday."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Bush Hager Tearfully Apologizes to Hoda Kotb on Live TV This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Hoda Kotb Details Her Adoption Journey, the Moment She Became a Mom

Hoda Kotb Says Daughter Has 'Longer Road' Ahead Amid Health Struggles

Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional About Not Being There for Hoda Kotb

Related Gallery