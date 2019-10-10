A beauty product is always a great gift idea for the holidays, but there are a lot of makeup, skincare and hair items out there on the market.

To help narrow down the choices, we’re looking to celebrity-approved products because, let’s face it, we’re all trying to achieve the flawless glam and complexion of A-list stars.

Has your mom or sister been begging for the famous La Mer cream for years? Perhaps this season is the time to gift the luxurious moisturizer, which happens to be J.Lo’s go-to. Anyone on your list a Kylie Jenner fan? Her latest collection with Balmain is offered in a bundle perfect for the holidays.

Ahead, discover the celebrity-beloved beauty products to give to your loved ones.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Nordstrom

The actress previously told Byrdie she loves to mix this luxurious cream from Diptyque with Bio-Oil to keep her bod smooth and moisturized. A Diptyque candle is a classic gift, but the Parisian beauty brand's body butter is an unexpected choice.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Cosmetics

The billionaire beauty mogul almost always uses her own Kylie Cosmetics line, and her latest collection with Balmain is the perfect gift for the makeup maven in your life. The bundle includes the Balmain Palette, Paris Matte Lip Kit and Model Behavior High Gloss.

Serena Williams

Revolve

The tennis superstar has told multiple outlets like Harper's Bazaar and Into the Gloss that she uses the MZ Skin gold masks to pamper herself. The face mask, infused with gold nanoparticles, Niacinamide, collagen and vitamin C, claims to lift, plump and firm the skin.

Meghan Markle

Tatcha

The former actress, now duchess told Allure in 2014 that she gently exfoliates her face with the Tatcha Rice Polish foaming enzyme powder. If you know a loved one who hasn't used the clean beauty brand yet, give this exclusive gift set, which includes Markle's favorite exfoliator, Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil, the Essence and the Silk Cream.

Jennifer Lopez

Nordstrom

For the one you really want to treat, give the fancy gift of the La Mer Crème de la Mer. Lopez's makeup artist, Scott Barnes, told Popsugar the famous face cream is a staple for the star. One step closer to aging backward like J.Lo? We can only hope.

Rihanna

Sephora

We can't talk about celebrity beauty products without mentioning RiRi's Fenty Beauty line. She is dropping an exclusive mini version of the Stunna Lip Color in a new burgundy shade, called Underdawg, just in time for the holidays. It's the perfect stocking stuffer.

Mandy Moore

Glossier

The This Is Us actress revealed to People last year that she spritzes the Glossier You fragrance before heading out the door -- a scent heavy on base notes of ambrette, ambrox and musk that melts into the skin for a consistent smell that's familiar and warm.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Nordstrom

Who wouldn't freak out over the gift of Chanel makeup? The model and Rose Inc. founder shared in a makeup tutorial video that she swears by this lightweight cream-gel bronzer to achieve a natural, subtle contour and "luminous, gorgeous bronzy glow."

Kourtney Kardashian

The reality TV star counts the Rahua shampoo and conditioner as two of her favorite clean beauty products that she uses daily, revealed on her lifestyle website, Poosh. The non-toxic, sulfate and paraben-free formula features the nourishing rahua oil found in the Amazon rainforest. Give the shampoo and conditioner as a set for the loved one who wants shiny, luscious locks like Kourtney's.

Cindy Crawford

Ulta

Treat your mom or aunt to the Youth Activating Melon Serum from Cindy Crawford's skincare line, Meaningful Beauty. The supermodel starts off her morning beauty routine with the serum, as seen in a Vogue video, calling it a "collagen booster."

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom -- Zella Leggings, Barefoot Dreams Throw, YSL Perfume & More!

Black Friday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion and Beauty Discounts

10 Drugstore Eyeshadows Celebrity Makeup Artists Swear By