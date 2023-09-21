Amanda Bynes is trying to get things back on track, and looking toward the future.

A source tells ET, "Amanda is doing her best to take care of herself through different treatments. She has been trying to maintain her privacy and spending time with people she likes and trusts."

Bynes was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold back in June, days after being detained by police and evaluated by medical personnel.

In July, she checked herself into an intensive inpatient mental health treatment center in Orange County, just a week after checking out of an outpatient treatment facility in the Los Angeles area.

According to the source, Bynes is "thinking about her future and considering moving away from LA and getting away from the spotlight. She feels like it is long overdue."

"She is also considering taking on a new work project and looking forward to moving forward with exciting offers that have come her way," the source adds.

Following the incident with authorities in June, a source told ET at the time that, while Bynes is doing her best to take care of herself, she can be "inconsistent" when it comes to taking her medication.

"Amanda was doing better recently and trying her best to take care of herself. She has been making an effort to go to AA meetings, trying to hang out with sober people, and she looked good. The only problem is she is inconsistent about taking her medication, which causes issues," the source said.

"When Amanda was admitted to a mental facility a few months ago, things weren’t going as well for her. She was very distressed, concerned about her past and reputation, surrounding herself with the wrong people who were bad influences, and not taking her medication," the source continued.

Ultimately, the source said, Bynes' loved ones "want her to get home safe and get settled," and added, "She is a great girl who means well and wants to get better."

Things had been looking up for Bynes after her multi-year conservatorship was terminated in March 2022 after she "provided facts that the conservatorship is no longer needed" to the court. A source told ET at the time that the actress' parents supported the end of the conservatorship.

Her ongoing mental health struggles continued however, with 2023 proving to be a rocky year for the actress, who split from her on-and-off ex, Paul Michael, for good, just days prior to being hospitalized in March, after she was found roaming the streets of Los Angeles naked.

RELATED CONTENT: