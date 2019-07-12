Angelina Jolie's godmother, Jacqueline Bisset, will always be a constant source of support for her.

Jolie and Bisset were spotted leaving the Guerlain store at the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, together on Tuesday, both sporting big smiles. Jolie has been in Paris on business this week for the reveal of the new Mon Guerlain campaign and the launch of the new Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Intense. She was also snapped on Monday looking gorgeous while posing for a glamorous photoshoot for the perfume, cosmetics and skincare house.

A source tells ET that 44-year-old Jolie and 74-year-old Bisset spent quality time together in Paris, and that the visit was especially appreciated by Jolie after her divorce from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Jolie and Pitt's marriage was officially terminated in April, after a long divorce battle that began when they first announced they were calling it quits in August 2016.

"Angelina was in France working and doing press, but she was thrilled to see Jacqueline," the source says of the visit. "She has been through so much since her divorce, and being with Jacqueline during her business trip to Paris reminded her that Jacqueline is such a strong maternal influence. Jacqueline is very supportive of her goddaughter and tries her best to keep in touch."

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Pierre Suu/GC Images

The source notes that Bisset was extremely close to Jolie's late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, which is a major bonding point for the two.

"Angelina loves spending time with Jaqueline because she was so close to her mother," the source says. "They don't see each other often, so this recent visit was a real treat. After all these years, Angelina still finds it hard to get past the loss of her mother. During this visit, Angelina and Jacqueline talked about memories of her mother."



The source says Jolie also talked to Bisset about her six kids -- 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Pax, 14-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

"Angelina shared new photos of her children and Jacqueline raved about them," the source says. "She gushed over the pictures of them and couldn't believe they had grown up so fast."

"This period in Angelina's life has been a time for her to redefine herself," the source adds. "She is truly doing so well and just seems to grow stronger every day."

In April, a source told ET that Jolie and 55-year-old Pitt are now on much better terms than they previously were.

"To the surprise of many of their closest friends, their communication has improved tremendously and they're both dedicated to co-parenting," the source said. "Their kids have a custody schedule and that's made a huge difference for the whole family. The schedule has alleviated any of the planning pressures Brad and Angelina have faced in the past. Now the kids spend time with both their parents and are happy and thriving."

"While they don't agree about everything, they rarely argue now," the source added of Jolie and Pitt's relationship. "Brad and Angelina are now at a point where they can discuss their children's plans calmly."

Watch the video below for more:

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Angelina Jolie Radiates as She Wears the Perfect Summer Dress While Out in Paris

Angelina Jolie Is Glam and Gorgeous in New Paris Photo Shoot

Angelina Jolie Declares 'Love Doesn't Always End Well' in New 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' Trailer

Related Gallery