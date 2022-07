Colin Jost is going to miss having Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the 40-year-old comedian on Thursday, and Jost weighed in on Davidson's choice to depart the sketch series after seven seasons. Cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney likewise exited the series after season 47.

"I hope I will still see them. It’s not like I’m suddenly not gonna see them, but I’ll miss them being around everyday," Jost said of the stars who won't return to SNL. "It's nice when your friends are just in the same building that you work in."

As for who will step in to replace Davidson et al., Jost told ET, "I don’t think anyone's thought about anything yet. This is like our equivalent of an off-season... No one’s thinking about it at all yet."

Rather than thinking about work, Jost is working on his golf game, as he was one of the celebs who descended on South Lake Tahoe this week for the American Century Championship, presented by American Century Investments.

While Scarlett Johansson, Jost's wife, didn't offer any tips for his golf game, she did give him some outfit advice and ask him some important questions.

"[She said], 'Get home right after this. Why are you away for a whole week?... Our baby's almost one you can’t go out for a week,' things like that, too," Jost joked to ET at the event.

Next month, all of Jost's attention will turn to his and Johansson's baby boy, Cosmo, who's set to celebrate his first birthday. As for Jost's plans for the milestone occasion, he quipped, "One is great cause you could just make up stuff that happened at the party and he'll never know it didn’t happen."

"I’ll be like, 'Can you believe we got Billie Eilish at your first through third birthdays?'" Jost said. "He'll never know. It's great."

