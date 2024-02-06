Jennifer Lopez is keeping it real. The 54-year-old triple threat hit the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend to perform two new tracks, "Can't Get Enough" and "This Is Me… Now."

Her standout performances came after resurfaced podcast comments from SNL guest host Ayo Edebiri resurfaced, which referred to Lopez's music career as a "scam" and joked that the hitmaker could not carry a tune.

"Ayo was really nervous when her previous comments about J.Lo started resurfacing before hosting SNL," a source tells ET. "She felt bad and awkward about it but did her best to make light of the situation and not harp on it too much."

As for how Lopez handled the criticism from The Bear star, the source tells ET, "Jennifer wasn't bothered by the comments and didn't care. She kept it professional."

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Edebiri briefly referenced the comments during the sketch, "Why'd You Say It," in which a game show host, played by Kenan Thompson, questions online trolls about their mean comments.

"It's wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast because you don't consider the impact because you're 24 and stupid," Edebiri quipped as the audience cheered.

As for Lopez, she has not publicly acknowledged the past diss from the Emmy winner.

And while Edebiri may not have been impressed by Lopez's musical prowess, another A-lister is all about Jenny From the Block. Oscar winner Brie Larson went viral at this year's Golden Globes after she fangirled over Lopez while being interviewed by ET's Kevin Frazier.

"Oh, my god. Oh, my. I'm gonna cry," she said, choking back tears as Frazier called Lopez up to meet the Lessons In Chemistry star. "I can't deal with J.Lo."

As Lopez was getting in position for her interview with ET, Larson worked up the courage to tell Lopez how much she has inspired her. Lopez gave Larson a hug and told her, "I'm such a huge fan."

"You mean so much to me," Larson responded. "I saw Selena and it made me wanna be an actor. And you've always meant so much to me. It's been a dream of mine. Thank you so much. Your work ethic is so important, thank you."

The chance encounter also left an impression on Lopez, who got emotional reflecting on their meeting at the Golden Globes while speaking with Apple Music's Zane Lowe back in January.

"It brings tears to my eyes now because it's very moving," Lopez said. "You give your heart and soul to this, and when you're an artist, I think you know that and understand that."

Lopez reflected on their meeting, and how Larson's reaction reminded her of the women in Hollywood she has been inspired by.

"I remember being a little girl and watching West Side Story and seeing Rita Moreno and knowing what that meant for me," she added. "When I was looking at Brie and I saw her, and I was just staring in her eyes, because she was so locked in with me and just like, 'I have wanted to tell you this for so long,' I saw myself. I saw a little girl."

On Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Larson also spoke about her chance meeting with Lopez. "She just kind of doesn't exist for me as a human being," she said. "She's, like, my god."

