How to Keep Your Pets Cool on Hot Summer Days: 12 Best Products to Beat the Heat
Summer officially kicked off on June 21. That means we're in store for sunshine, outdoor adventure and, unfortunately, the occasional heat wave. When you're sweating on the scorching days of summer, your furry friend with a thick mane is certainly feeling the effects, too.
To help your beloved four-legged friend stay nice and chilled throughout the warmer months, and avoid coming down with heatstroke during extreme temperatures, we've gathered all the essentials specially made to keep your pet safe and healthy. While most of these products are geared for dogs who tend to be outside more, we've also found cooling mats and water fountains that your feline will enjoy too.
From a doggy pool your pooch can splash around in to cooling toys that you store in the freezer and cooling clothing, your dog or cat will appreciate these tools and accessories this sizzling season. Below, shop 12 products to keep your pets cool during the hottest days of summer.
The Pupsicle is a durable and long-lasting toy that has a frozen broth treat nestled inside. The Alpha Pack comes with everything you need for icy treats all summer.
For the dogs that love to swim, this large pool will be their favorite spot on warm, sunny days. The pool is also collapsable for easy storage so you don't have to keep it on the lawn.
Made from a special material, this bandana can help keep your pet comfortable. Simply get the bandana wet to activate the cooling technology.
A splash pad is a fun way for the entire family to cool off on hot days.
We love a frozen treat on a hot day and so will your pup with these slushy popsicles. Grab the freezer snack in peanut butter, chicken or beef.
Great for teething dogs, these freezable toys also can double as a chilly treat on hot days. While it's meant to be filled with water, you could fill it with chicken broth to make it even more enticing.
It's important to stay hydrated on hot days, so encourage your pet to drink with this colorful drinking fountain. You can monitor their water intake by pairing your smartphone to the device.
Choose from three different flavors of these frozen yogurt treats. Just add water and freeze to serve your dog a cold and refreshing snack.
Specially formulated to cool down your dog while they eat, your pup will want to gobble this stew down even when they aren't overheated.
Cooling gel and memory foam make this not only a super cozy spot for you pet to sleep, but they also won't overheat.
The gel inside this cooling pad is activated with pressure, like when your dog lays on it. The gel then pulls body heat away from your pup to keep him cool. The thin size allows you to fold up the pad making it great for on the go
If you want more cooling power than the bandana, try out this larger vest which has the same cooling properties when wet.
