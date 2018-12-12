Holiday dressing calls for glamour, which means glitter makeup should definitely be involved.

Lipsticknick, Morphe's Director of Global Artistry, is showing us how to create the trendy glitter eyeliner look to rock at any upcoming soirees. Watch the video above to see the pro work her magic.

Want to score the Morphe holiday collection? We're giving away the entire range, a $390 retail value, to two winners! Make sure you're subscribed to the ET Style YouTube channel and enter for a chance to win here.

