Even though it seems like almost everything is more expensive these days, Sam's Club, run by the retail leader Walmart, is offering the best deal of the year. Typically charging $50 per year for a membership to shop the store's aisles of bulk products and amazing deals on electronics and furniture, right now Sam's Club is offering its yearly membership for half off. During this rare sale, Sam's Club memberships are only $25.

Not only are you saving money on the Sam's Club Membership Card purchase, but you'll also save money every time you take a trip to Sam's. If you're new to the world of cutting coupons and penny-pinching, it can be hard to know how to make these savings happen. All it takes is a few simple tips and tricks for your receipt total to dwindle and your bank account to thank you.

Read on, as we've rounded up ways to score savings with the help of Sam's Club.

Sam's Club Membership Perks

Our first tip is to simply use your Sam's Club membership, which grants you access to lower prices on bulk item groceries, discounted gas, and so many other items, it's like the Lord of the Rings-level deal: One deal to rule them all!

Being a member of Sam's Club has numerous perks and — because it's half off right now — there's no better time to sign up. You can fill up at the Sam's Club gas station, which typically has lower prices than other fueling options nearby. Once you're inside the Sam's Club store you can enjoy delicious bites of free samples. The potentially best part of your membership is scoring deals on bulk goods, electronics, gift cards and more that you can't typically find at other retailers.

Sam's Club Plus Membership Perks

Sam's Club also has a Plus Membership that costs $110 per year. In addition to the normal perks, you'll get free shipping and curbside pickup (normally $4 for regular members), 2% cash back on purchases up to $500 per year, prescription savings starting at $4 for generic brands and 20% off eyeglasses.

Save Money on Groceries

Cooking at home can be a cost-saving option, and it can also be much healthier. Sam's Club offers great deals on groceries including breads, produce, eggs and dairy so that you can stock up on everything you need to cook at home. If you're not the greatest at cooking, Sam's Club has a wide selection of affordable prepared meals you just need to pop in the oven. They also have great deals on pantry staples and kitchen tools to make your time whipping up meals that much easier.

Barilla Pasta Variety Pack Sam's Club Barilla Pasta Variety Pack Pasta is one of the easiest meals to make, all you have to do is boil water, strain, pour in a jar of sauce and add some meat if you're feeling fancy. With this bundle from Italian pasta brand Barilla, you'll get 6 boxes for around $2 a piece. $9 Shop Now

Stock Up on Toiletries and Cleaning Products

You're always going to need cleaning products, lotion, toilet paper and other essentials you'd find in your bathroom cabinet or under the kitchen sink. Buying these items in bulk is a great option because oftentimes they don't expire quickly. (Do keep an eye on items like sunscreen and medicines, which can become less potent and less effective over time.) For the multipacks and items that do have a closer expiration date, consider sharing with friends or family and split the costs for even further savings because when you buy in bulk there is plenty to go around.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Sam's Club Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Spring and sunshine are on the way and if you're planning on spending a lot of time outdoors, that means spending a lot of time slathering on sunscreen too. Grab this three-pack of Neutrogena sunscreen that has SPF 55 sun protection while also feeling lightweight. $18 $16 Shop Now

Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrushes Sam's Club Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrushes Make the dentist smile by purchasing yourself a brand new electric toothbrush and an extra for someone you love with this two-pack of Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrushes. Designed with AI, the brush adapts and makes sure you clean all areas of your mouth, and if you brush better you can potentially save money by avoiding cavities and gum disease. $147 $117 Shop Now

Stick to Your Travel Budget

We could all use a vacation, especially with summer break right around the corner. While traveling may seem out of reach right now due to rising costs, Sam's Club is offering deals you won't want to miss for your next getaway. By using our money-saving tips, you could buy that plane ticket in no time for much less. Members even get exclusive access to Sam's Club Travel and Entertainment Hub.

Get Instant Savings on Electronics, Mattresses and More

In addition to already low prices, occasionally Sam's Club will deliver instant savings which lower the costs of their best-selling items even more. These bargains span over their everyday purchases, but also their big-ticket items like electronics and furniture. If you're in the market for outdoor furniture, a smart TV or other tech products, these are the deals you'll want to shop.

