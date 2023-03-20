How to Save Money and Beat Rising Prices: Get a Sam's Club Membership for Just $25
Even though it seems like almost everything is more expensive these days, Sam's Club, run by the retail leader Walmart, is offering the best deal of the year. Typically charging $50 per year for a membership to shop the store's aisles of bulk products and amazing deals on electronics and furniture, right now Sam's Club is offering its yearly membership for half off. During this rare sale, Sam's Club memberships are only $25.
Not only are you saving money on the Sam's Club Membership Card purchase, but you'll also save money every time you take a trip to Sam's. If you're new to the world of cutting coupons and penny-pinching, it can be hard to know how to make these savings happen. All it takes is a few simple tips and tricks for your receipt total to dwindle and your bank account to thank you.
Read on, as we've rounded up ways to score savings with the help of Sam's Club.
Sam's Club Membership Perks
Our first tip is to simply use your Sam's Club membership, which grants you access to lower prices on bulk item groceries, discounted gas, and so many other items, it's like the Lord of the Rings-level deal: One deal to rule them all!
Being a member of Sam's Club has numerous perks and — because it's half off right now — there's no better time to sign up. You can fill up at the Sam's Club gas station, which typically has lower prices than other fueling options nearby. Once you're inside the Sam's Club store you can enjoy delicious bites of free samples. The potentially best part of your membership is scoring deals on bulk goods, electronics, gift cards and more that you can't typically find at other retailers.
Sam's Club Plus Membership Perks
Sam's Club also has a Plus Membership that costs $110 per year. In addition to the normal perks, you'll get free shipping and curbside pickup (normally $4 for regular members), 2% cash back on purchases up to $500 per year, prescription savings starting at $4 for generic brands and 20% off eyeglasses.
Save Money on Groceries
Cooking at home can be a cost-saving option, and it can also be much healthier. Sam's Club offers great deals on groceries including breads, produce, eggs and dairy so that you can stock up on everything you need to cook at home. If you're not the greatest at cooking, Sam's Club has a wide selection of affordable prepared meals you just need to pop in the oven. They also have great deals on pantry staples and kitchen tools to make your time whipping up meals that much easier.
Skipping your morning coffee run can also help cut the costs. Make the same cup of Dunkin' coffee at home for about 15 cents a cup with this large tub of perfectly roasted coffee grounds.
These protein chips have been popping up all over TikTok these days. You can grab a variety pack of these viral chips that includes five packs of nacho cheese chips and ranch chips along with two bags of chipotle BBQ chips.
Pasta is one of the easiest meals to make, all you have to do is boil water, strain, pour in a jar of sauce and add some meat if you're feeling fancy. With this bundle from Italian pasta brand Barilla, you'll get 6 boxes for around $2 a piece.
Save $90 on a KitchenAid mixer with the extra attachments. In addition to the usual beater, bowl and mixer, you'll get a smaller bowl, a dough hook, two whisks and a spatula.
Savvy shoppers know the importance of never letting anything go to waste. With this at-home vacuum sealer you'll be able to preserve food longer.
Stock Up on Toiletries and Cleaning Products
You're always going to need cleaning products, lotion, toilet paper and other essentials you'd find in your bathroom cabinet or under the kitchen sink. Buying these items in bulk is a great option because oftentimes they don't expire quickly. (Do keep an eye on items like sunscreen and medicines, which can become less potent and less effective over time.) For the multipacks and items that do have a closer expiration date, consider sharing with friends or family and split the costs for even further savings because when you buy in bulk there is plenty to go around.
CeraVe is a brand that dermatologists often recommend because of their simple, yet effective formulas. Right now you can stock up on a two-pack that's currently discounted.
Spring and sunshine are on the way and if you're planning on spending a lot of time outdoors, that means spending a lot of time slathering on sunscreen too. Grab this three-pack of Neutrogena sunscreen that has SPF 55 sun protection while also feeling lightweight.
Make the dentist smile by purchasing yourself a brand new electric toothbrush and an extra for someone you love with this two-pack of Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrushes. Designed with AI, the brush adapts and makes sure you clean all areas of your mouth, and if you brush better you can potentially save money by avoiding cavities and gum disease.
Get a jump on your spring cleaning with this large pack of Swiffer dusters. With the current discount you'll get each Swiffer duster for less than $1.
Another TikTok favorite, this Dawn Powerwash Spray is a game changer for doing the dishes. And at less than $3 per bottle right now, it's a great time to try it out for yourself.
Stick to Your Travel Budget
We could all use a vacation, especially with summer break right around the corner. While traveling may seem out of reach right now due to rising costs, Sam's Club is offering deals you won't want to miss for your next getaway. By using our money-saving tips, you could buy that plane ticket in no time for much less. Members even get exclusive access to Sam's Club Travel and Entertainment Hub.
Planning on traveling this summer? Get the best bang for your buck on air travel with these $500 Southwest gift cards on sale for only $450. You can get up to three cards which translates to $150 off your flights.
Already offering a great deal on this two-piece set of Samsonite hard shell luggage, Sam's Club has now discounted them another $30. You'll be happy with this investment as Samsonite has a 10-year warranty on this travel duo.
Prefer a road trip to air travel? If you need a pair of new tires to get you there, Sam's Club has some of the best deals on top brands and right now they're offering an additional $100 off when you buy a set of four Goodyear tires.
Get Instant Savings on Electronics, Mattresses and More
In addition to already low prices, occasionally Sam's Club will deliver instant savings which lower the costs of their best-selling items even more. These bargains span over their everyday purchases, but also their big-ticket items like electronics and furniture. If you're in the market for outdoor furniture, a smart TV or other tech products, these are the deals you'll want to shop.
Instantly save $100 on this 4K Ultra HD Smart TV from VIZIO with vivid colors and life-like pictures. You'll have all your streaming at the touch of a button with it's built-in apps.
The pillow topper on this mattress will cushion your whole body throughout the night. The mattress that's currently discounted by $750 also provides targeted support for a more comfortable sleep.
Increase your outdoor security with this bundle of three security cameras from Arlo. The wire-free cameras are weather resistant so they can stand up to the challenge of whatever climate you live in.
Melt away the stress with this hot tub that can fit five people. The state-of-the-art spa is currently $500 off.
