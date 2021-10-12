How to Watch All the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movies

Holiday cheer is coming early this year thanks to the Hallmark Channel, which has announced the first of its 2021 lineup of Christmas movies! For the 12th annual Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark will premiere 41 new original holiday movies starting on October 22 on the Hallmark Channel and on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Gather your friends and family this holiday season and cozy up on the couch to watch all of the heart-warming flicks, featuring Hallmark's biggest stars like Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Janel Parrish, Robert Buckley, Holly Robinson Peete, Jordin Sparks, Brennan Elliott, Luke Macfarlane and more.

How to watch the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movies: Cable subscribers should tune into the Hallmark Channel or on HallmarkChannel.com with a cable login. No cable? No problem. Hallmark Channel is available on the streaming service Philo, which starts at $25 a month for 60+ channels. It also offers a 7-day free trial!

Hallmark will announce additional films as we get closer to Christmas, so don't forget to check back as more release dates are unveiled.

HALLMARK CHANNEL’S "COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS"

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT

You, Me & The Christmas Trees

Starring: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey

Premieres: Friday, October 22

Evergreens expert Olivia helps a Christmas tree farmer, Jack, as a mysterious illness overtakes the firs just days before Christmas.

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Starring: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Premieres: Saturday, October 23

Marketing executive Lauren is met with the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends.

The Santa Stakeout

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano

Premieres: Sunday, October 24

Detectives Tanya and Ryan go undercover as newlyweds as they embark to solve a string of holiday heists.

Christmas in Harmony

Starring: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace

Premieres: Friday, October 29

Harmony is tricked into auditioning for a holiday chorus that is directed by an ex-boyfriend.

Coyote Creek Christmas

Starring: Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey

Premieres: Saturday, October 30

A Christmas party helps two people find love.

Christmas Sail

Starring: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O'Quinn

Premieres: Sunday, October 31

Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father and reconnects with a best friend.

Open by Christmas

Starring: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott

Premieres: Friday, November 5

Nicky and her best friend try to find the anonymous author of an unopened Christmas card from high school.

Next Stop, Christmas

Starring: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christoper Lloyd

Premieres: Saturday, November 6

Angie finds herself 10 years in the past when she takes the train home to spend Christmas with family.

A Christmas Treasure

Starring: Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier

Premieres: Sunday, November 7

Writer Lou questions whether she should move to New York after opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef.



Christmas at Castle Hart

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend

Premieres: TBD

Brooke heads to Ireland for Christmas to find her Irish roots. There, she meets Aiden, Earl of Glaslough, and Brooke is mistakenly hired to host Aiden's Christmas party.

The Christmas Contest

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven

Premieres: TBD

Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for charity.

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

Starring: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett

Premieres: TBD

The Mitchell brothers compete to create the best Christmas house.

The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Starring: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison

Premieres: TBD

Zachary and Marilee are tasked with finding homes for a litter of kittens.

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

Starring: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson

Premieres: TBD

In these two interconnected movies, the Swift sisters switch locations leading up to the holidays.



A Kiss Before Christmas

Starring: James Denton, Teri Hatcher, Marilu Henner

Premieres: TBD

Real estate development executive Ethan wakes up to a different life -- without his wife and kids -- when he loses out on a work promotion.

HALLMARK MOVIES AND MYSTERIES’ "MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS"

All premieres are at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Christmas In My Heart

Starring: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Premieres: Saturday, October 23

Concert violinist Beth tutors the daughter of country music star, Sean, for a holiday concert.

The Christmas Promise

Starring: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy, Greyston Holt

Premieres: Saturday, October 30

Dealing with grief, Nicole renovates the home that was once meant for her and her fiancé with the help of her grandfather and a carpenter.

Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Starring: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea

Premieres: Saturday, November 6

Mrs. Miracle helps a family feel the Christmas spirit and overcome loneliness and loss of faith.

The Christmas Bond

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez

Premieres: TBD

A single mom learns to let go and let her teenage son with autism flourish when they come across a crossroad at Christmas.

