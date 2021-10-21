How to Watch All the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movies -- Starts Tomorrow!
Holiday cheer is coming early this year thanks to the Hallmark Channel, which has announced the full 2021 lineup of Christmas movies! For the 12th annual Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark will premiere 41 new original holiday movies starting on Friday, October 22, on the Hallmark Channel and on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Gather your friends and family this holiday season and cozy up on the couch to watch all of the heart-warming flicks, featuring Hallmark's biggest stars like Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Janel Parrish, Robert Buckley, Holly Robinson Peete, Jordin Sparks, Brennan Elliott, Luke Macfarlane and more.
How to watch the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movies: Cable subscribers should tune into the Hallmark Channel or on HallmarkChannel.com with a cable login. No cable? No problem. Hallmark Channel is available on the streaming service Philo, which starts at $25 a month for 60+ channels. It also offers a 7-day free trial!
HALLMARK CHANNEL’S "COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS"
All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT
You, Me & The Christmas Trees
Starring: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey
Premieres: Friday, October 22
Evergreens expert Olivia helps a Christmas tree farmer, Jack, as a mysterious illness overtakes the firs just days before Christmas.
Boyfriends of Christmas Past
Starring: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee
Premieres: Saturday, October 23
Marketing executive Lauren is met with the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends.
The Santa Stakeout
Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano
Premieres: Sunday, October 24
Detectives Tanya and Ryan go undercover as newlyweds as they embark to solve a string of holiday heists.
Christmas in Harmony
Starring: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace
Premieres: Friday, October 29
Harmony is tricked into auditioning for a holiday chorus that is directed by an ex-boyfriend.
Coyote Creek Christmas
Starring: Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey
Premieres: Saturday, October 30
A Christmas party helps two people find love.
Christmas Sail
Starring: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O'Quinn
Premieres: Sunday, October 31
Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father and reconnects with a best friend.
Gingerbread Miracle
Starring: Merritt Patterson, Jon Ecker
Premieres: Friday, November 5
Two old friends from high school work together to sell an uncle's Mexican bakery famous for magical gingerbread cookies.
Next Stop, Christmas
Starring: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christoper Lloyd
Premieres: Saturday, November 6
Angie finds herself 10 years in the past when she takes the train home to spend Christmas with family.
A Christmas Treasure
Starring: Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier
Premieres: Sunday, November 7
Writer Lou questions whether she should move to New York after opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef.
Open by Christmas
Starring: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott
Premieres: Friday, November 12
Nicky and her best friend try to find the anonymous author of an unopened Christmas card from high school.
My Christmas Family Tree
Starring: Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, James Tupper
Premieres: Saturday, November 13
Vanessa meets a family she never knew existed when she receives results from a DNA test.
A Holiday in Harlem
Starring: Olivia Washington, Will Adams, Tina Lifford
Premieres: Sunday, November 14
Jetsetting executive Jazmin travels to Harlem to be with her grandmother, Mama Belle. When Mama Belle gets injured, Jazmin agrees to co-chair the neighborhood's annual Christmas Jamboree with an old friend, Caleb.
Nantucket Noel
Starring: Trevor Donovan, Sarah Power
Premieres: Friday, November 19
Tensions rise as Christin falls for the son of a developer who is planning to tear down the wharf where Christin's toy store is.
A Christmas Together With You
Starring: Harry Lennix, Laura Vandervoort, Niall Matter
Premieres: Saturday, November 20
Megan and her father figure, Frank, go on a road trip to find his long-lost love.
A Kiss Before Christmas
Starring: James Denton, Teri Hatcher, Marilu Henner
Premieres: Sunday, November 21
Real estate development executive Ethan wakes up to a different life -- without his wife and kids -- when he loses out on a work promotion.
The Nine Kittens of Christmas
Starring: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison
Premieres: Thursday, November 25
Zachary and Marilee are tasked with finding homes for a litter of kittens.
Christmas CEO
Starring: Marisol Nichols, Paul Greene
Premieres: Friday, November 26 at a special time, 6 p.m. ET/PT
A small toy company CEO needs the signature of her estranged ex-business partner in order to merge with a mega toy company.
An Unexpected Christmas
Starring: Bethany Joy Lenz, Tyler Hynes
Premieres: Friday, November 26
A writer and his ex-girlfriend pose as a couple for Christmas.
Making Spirits Bright
Starring: Taylor Cole, Carlo Marks
Premieres: Saturday, November 27 at a special time, 6 p.m. ET/PT
The son and daughter of rivaling holiday decorating families find romance and help mend the decades-old feud.
Christmas at Castle Hart
Starring: Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend
Premieres: Saturday, November 27
Brooke heads to Ireland for Christmas to find her Irish roots. There, she meets Aiden, Earl of Glaslough, and Brooke is mistakenly hired to host Aiden's Christmas party.
Christmas in Tahoe
Starring: Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, Pat Monahan, George Lopez
Premieres: Sunday, November 28 at a special time, 6 p.m. ET/PT
Talent booker Claire asks for help from her ex-boyfriend, Ryan, to help save her family hotel's Christmas show. Ryan is the lead guitarist of a now-famous band that fired Claire as their manager.
The Christmas Contest
Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven
Premieres: Sunday, November 28
Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for charity.
Eight Gifts of Hanukkah
Starring: Inbar Lavi, Jake Epstein
Premieres: Friday, December 3
A woman goes on a journey to find her secret admirer during Hanukkah.
A Very Merry Bridesmaid
Starring: Emily Osment, Casey Deidrick
Premieres: Saturday, December 4
Leah's brother is getting married on Christmas Eve, the same day as Leah's 30th birthday. Leah's childhood crush, who is back town for the wedding, is determined to make sure her birthday does not fall by the wayside.
Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday
Sister Swap: Christmas in the City
Starring: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Kevin Nealon
Premieres: Hometown Holiday - Sunday, December 5; Christmas in the City - Sunday, December 12
In these two interconnected movies, the Swift sisters switch locations leading up to the holidays.
A Dickens of a Holiday!
Starring: Kristoffer Polaha, Brooke D'Orsay
Premieres: Friday, December 10
Cassie invites movie star and former high school classmate, Jake, to play Scrooge in "A Christmas Carol" for Cassie's hometown Victorian festival.
A Royal Queens Christmas
Starring: Megan Park, Julian Morris
Premieres: Saturday, December 11
A woman from Queens enlists the help of a prince for a children's Christmas show.
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls
Starring: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett
Premieres: Saturday, December 18
The Mitchell brothers compete to create the best Christmas house.
'Tis the Season to Be Merry
Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook, Travis Van Winkle, Karen Malina White
Premieres: Sunday, December 19
Merry travels to Vermont to find a fresh angle for her book on relationships and meets charismatic aid worker, Chris.
HALLMARK MOVIES AND MYSTERIES’ "MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS"
All premieres are at 10 p.m. ET/PT
Christmas In My Heart
Starring: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Premieres: Saturday, October 23
Concert violinist Beth tutors the daughter of country music star, Sean, for a holiday concert.
The Christmas Promise
Starring: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy, Greyston Holt
Premieres: Saturday, October 30
Dealing with grief, Nicole renovates the home that was once meant for her and her fiancé with the help of her grandfather and a carpenter.
Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas
Starring: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea
Premieres: Saturday, November 6
Mrs. Miracle helps a family feel the Christmas spirit and overcome loneliness and loss of faith.
One December Night
Starring: Peter Gallagher, Bruce Campbell, Eloise Mumford
Premieres: Saturday, November 13
Two music managers put their past aside to oversee a televised reunion performance of their rock star fathers.
Five More Minutes
Starring: Nikki Deloach, David Haydn-Jones
Premieres: Saturday, November 20
Inspired by Scotty McCreery's song, a woman's Christmas wish is fulfilled when her late grandfather's journal reveals an untold romance.
Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas
Starring: Jessy Schram, Brendan Penny
Premieres: Saturday, November 27
A woman with amnesia and her nurse investigate the only clue to her identity.
Our Christmas Journey
Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez
Premieres: Saturday, December 4
A single mom learns to let go and let her teenage son with autism flourish when they come across a crossroad at Christmas.
A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love
Starring: Katherine Barrell, Alberto Frezza
Premieres: Saturday, December 11
Joy and Eric, who are each at a crossroads in their lives, meet and find a new sense of purpose as they build a new home for a family at Christmas.
Christmas for Keeps
Starring: Ashley Newbrough, Ryan Rottman, Christa B. Allen
Premieres: Saturday, December 18
Childhood friends return home after 10 years during Christmas to celebrate the life of a beloved high school teacher.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Stocking Stuffer Deals for Everyone on Your Christmas List
The Best Fake Christmas Trees to Shop at Every Budget
shopDisney's New Holiday Ornaments for 2021 -- Avengers, Frozen & More
30 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays
Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon
The 17 Best Fall Candles to Create a Cozy Vibe