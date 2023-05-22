Prepare for an epic adventure, as American Born Chinese comes to Disney+ May 24.

Based on the award-winning graphic novel of the same name, American Born Chinese follows the story of an ordinary high school student, Jin Wang (played by newcomer Ben Wang), whose life is turned upside down when he is paired with a foreign exchange student, Wei Chen. Wang has trouble adjusting to his unwanted sidekick, and things get even more troublesome when his new friend pulls him into a battle between Chinese mythological gods.

Jammed packed with some of our favorite actors and actresses, American Born Chinese stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, with Stephanie Hsu appearing as a guest star. Yeoh, Quan and Hsu reunite after the success of their multiple award-winning film Everything, Everywhere All at Once. The trio and Wang are joined by Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, ex-taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor.

American Born Chinese release date and episodes:

Disney+ is releasing American Born Chinese to their streaming platform on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. There are eight episodes in season 1, and they will all be released on May 24.

How to watch American Born Chinese online:

American Born Chinese will be released exclusively to Disney+, so you'll need to be a member to watch the highly anticipated series. Disney+ plans start at $8 per month.

