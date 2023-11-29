Now that Thanksgiving is over, you can hear those sleigh bells jingling. The holiday spirit is in the air and the celebrations around the world have begun, including at the home of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself.

Tonight, NBC is kicking off the holiday season at Elvis Presley's home in Memphis, Tennessee. A new hour-long special, Christmas at Graceland, will bring viewers into Elvis' historic house for the first live holiday TV concert of its kind at the estate.

In addition to performances from Grammy Award-winning musicians and some of country music’s biggest stars, executive producer Riley Keough, who is Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s granddaughter, will also appear in the unrivaled holiday special.

“My family and I are elated to open the doors to Graceland in this first-of-its-kind special,” said Keough. “With intimate musical performances drawing inspiration from my grandfather Elvis’s cherished Christmases in Memphis, viewers will be invited to experience firsthand the magic that is Christmas at Graceland.”

This is bound to be an unforgettable evening and it would be a Blue Christmas without you, after all. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Christmas at Graceland live at home.

What time is the Christmas at Graceland Holiday Special?

Christmas at Graceland will be airing on NBC at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 29. The special will air immediately following the Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center.

If you miss the holiday special tonight, there will be an encore presentation at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 21.

How to Watch Christmas at Graceland Without Cable

If you don't have cable, you can stream Christmas at Graceland live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Subscriptions to Peacock start at just $5.99 per month or $59.99 for an annual subscription for the ad-supported plan.

Aside from Christmas at Graceland, Peacock will also stream the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, Christmas at the Opry, A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special and Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas.

You can also watch the one-of-a-kind holiday special with a live TV streaming service like Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50.

Sling TV is the best of the budget streaming services. It offers access to NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and other network programming along with live sports games. Whether you're streaming holiday specials or this season's can't-miss NFL matchups, Sling TV has you covered.

Who is performing on Christmas at Graceland ?

The Christmas at Graceland holiday special will feature a star-studded lineup of performers, each performing a song in tribute to Elvis Presley.

Performers include Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, The War and Treaty, John Legend, Alanis Morissette, Kacey Musgraves, and Kane Brown.

