'Tis the season for spending time with loved ones and watching festive films together. You might have already started on your holiday movie watchlist, but equally as delightful are the Christmas specials. This year there's no shortage of festive events with Christmas at Graceland, Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas, CMA Country Christmas and lastly, but certainly not least, Christmas at the Opry.

Filmed at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, the two-hour musical event is hosted by Wynonna Judd and features dozens of musical guests singing “Christmas favorites, holiday classics, and today’s biggest hits.” As of today, Christmas at the Opry is now streaming on Peacock.

Not only does Judd sing a special duet of Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree with Brenda Lee, who recorded the original version in 1958, but there are plenty of performances from some of country music's biggest stars. Mitchell Tenpenny, Kelly Clarkson, Mickey Guyton, Trace Adkins and others all grace the stage.

To help you get into the holiday spirit right from the comfort of your own home, here is everything to know about how to watch Christmas at the Opry online.

When did Christmas at the Opry premiere?

The holiday special, Christmas at the Opry, premiered on NBC on Thursday, December 7.

How to watch Christmas at the Opry online

Following the premiere on NBC, Christmas at the Opry dropped on Peacock on December 8. Subscribers of the streaming service can watch the holiday special, along with other holiday favorites like Hallmark Christmas movies, The Grinch, Christmas at Graceland and Genie — a new Christmas film starring Melissa McCarthy.

Base plans for Peacock start at $5.99 per month, but those who pay for an annual subscription upfront can save 17% with plans starting at $59.99 per year.

Who performs during Christmas at the Opry ?

Christmas at the Opry is jam-packed with astounding performances from some of the most talented country stars. This year those taking the stage include Kelly Clarkson, Mickey Guyton, Chrissy Metz, Brenda Lee, Trace Adkins, Adam Doleac, Mitchell Tenpenny, Chris Janson, Lauren Alaina, Meghan Patrick and so many more.

Watch the Christmas at the Opry trailer:

