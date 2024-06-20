The 2024 Copa America tournament has arrived and here is how to watch every soccer match live.
Copa America 2024 kicks off an exciting three weeks of soccer today as the best countries from North and South America compete across 14 U.S. cities. Dubbed “The World’s Oldest Continental Tournament”, this summer's edition will be the 48th competition and only the second time it has ever been held in the United States. First up, defending champions Argentina play Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Argentina and Lionel Messi look to win consecutive titles in what could be the superstar's final appearance in the tournament. Meanwhile, the United States, Canada and Mexico have a chance to prepare for the 2026 World Cup that they will be jointly hosting. Needless to say, soccer fans won't want to miss this highly anticipated tournament.
Before the opening ceremony and first match start, keep reading to learn how to watch the Copa America tournament, including the full broadcast schedule and a free livestream option.
How to Watch Copa America 2024 Without Cable
This year's Copa America matches will air across Fox networks, including Fox, FS1 and FS2. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch every live Copa America 2024 match is with a subscription to FuboTV.
Fubo's sport-centric live TV streaming service will get you access to Fox, FS1, FS2 and over 190 other live channels. Plus, Fubo is also the best way to watch the UEFA Euro 2024 matches in the U.S. Fubo comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and the platform is currently offering a seven-day free trial, so you can stream the start of Copa America 2024 for free.
Watch Copa America 2024 on FuboTV
Get access to all Copa America 2024 matches with Fubo TV’s Pro tier. Sports fans will also get 190 other live channels. Right now, there is a seven-day free trial to watch a week of the tournament at no cost.
Another great way to watch the Copa America 2024 tournament online is Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month of any tier — bringing the Blue plan with Fox and FS1 down to $22.50. You will miss a few games on FS2 though.
Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording Copa America matches if you're not home to watch them live.
Watch Copa America 2024 on Sling TV
Sling TV's Blue plan gets you access to Fox and FS1 to watch the majority of Copa America 2024. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of streaming and watch the soccer matches for $22.50.
When is Copa America 2024?
Copa America 2024 starts Thursday, June 20 with the Argentina vs. Canada match at 8 p.m. ET. The 32-game tournament will culminate on Sunday, July 14.
Copa America 2024 Key Dates
June 20, 2024: Opening Ceremony
June 20 — July 2, 2024: Group Stage
July 4-6, 2024: Quarterfinals
July 9-10, 2024: Semifinals
July 13, 2024: Third Place
July 14, 2024: Final
Copa America 2024 Schedule
All times Eastern.
Group A
Thursday, June 20
- Argentina vs. Canada: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, June 21
- Peru vs. Chile: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, June 25
- Peru vs. Canada: 6 p.m. (FS1)
- Chile vs. Argentina: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, June 29
- Argentina vs. Peru: 8 p.m. (FS1)
- Canada vs. Chile: 8 p.m. (FS2)
Group B
Saturday, June 22
- Ecuador vs. Venezuela: 6 p.m. (FS1)
- Mexico vs. Jamaica: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Wednesday, June 26
- Ecuador vs. Jamaica: 6 p.m. (FS1)
- Venezuela vs. Mexico: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, June 30
- Mexico vs. Ecuador: 8 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, June 30
- Jamaica vs. Venezuela: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Group C
Sunday, June 23
- USA vs. Bolivia: 6 p.m. (Fox)
- Uruguay vs. Panama: 9 p.m. (Fox)
Thursday, June 27
- Panama vs. USA: 6 p.m. (Fox)
- Uruguay vs. Bolivia: 9 p.m. (Fox)
Monday, July 1
- USA vs. Uruguay: 9 p.m. (FS1)
- Bolivia vs. Panama: 9 p.m. (FS2)
Group D
Monday, June 24
- Colombia vs. Paraguay: 6 p.m. (FS1)
- Brazil vs. Costa Rica: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, June 28
- Colombia vs. Costa Rica: 6 p.m. (FS1)
- Paraguay vs. Brazil: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, July 2
- Brazil vs. Colombia: 9 p.m. (FS1)
- Costa Rica vs. Paraguay: 9 p.m. (FS2)
Round of 16
Thursday, July 4
- 1A vs. 2B: 8 p.m. (Fox)
Friday, July 5
- 1B vs. 2A: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, July 6
- 1D vs. 2C: 3 p.m. (FS1)
- 1C vs. 2D: 6 p.m. (FS1)
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 9
- TBD vs. TBD: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Wednesday, July 10
- W27 vs. W28: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Third Place
Saturday, July 13
- L29 vs. L30: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Final
Sunday, July 14
- W29 vs. W30: 8 p.m. (Fox)
