The Toronto Raptors visit the Denver Nuggets tonight in NBA regular season action. For this cross-conference matchup, Denver is back at Ball Arena as the second place team in the Western Conference standings. Tip-off in Denver is at 9 p.m. ET.

Toronto has lost three games in a row after falling 128-118 in overtime against the Portland Trail Blazers and will try to bounce back tonight. Meanwhile, Denver's won eight of their last nine matches, including a 142-121 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday thanks to a game-high 37 points from Jamal Murray.

How to watch the Nuggets vs. Raptors game without cable

The Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors game will air on ALT and SportsNet.

What time is the Nuggets vs. Raptors game tonight?

The Denver Nuggets host the Toronto Raptors on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Nuggets vs. Raptors game on?

The Raptors at Nuggets game will air live on Altitude Sports and Entertainment along with SportsNet.

