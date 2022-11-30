How to Watch ‘Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas’

Dolly Parton is kicking off December by putting her own twist on a new holiday special — and we can’t wait to see what the country legend has in store for us this Christmas!

Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas is a musical about what goes on behind the scenes when the award-winning singer pulls together a new holiday special. Ironically, Parton has filmed many such holiday specials in the past, including Netflix’s Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square and Hallmark Channel’s Christmas at Dollywood. The newest holiday movie will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

This new meta musical boasts a star-studded slate of musical guests, including Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus. Also joining the icon onscreen are her two sisters, Rachel Parton George and Cassie Parton Griffith.

Keep reading to find out how you can watch Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas this holiday season.

When does Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas come out?

Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas premieres Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock.

Where to watch Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas?

Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas will air on NBC and be available to stream on Peacock.

Who is in Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas?

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

The two-hour Christmas special will feature musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus.

The movie stars Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker, Ana Gasteyer and Dolly herself. Mary Lane Haskell, Bryan Batt, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Liam Rauhoff and Steve Summers also make appearances.

