How to Watch Dr. Brain

Parasite’s Lee Sun-kyun stars in Apple TV+’s newest venture: a sci-fi mystery series called Dr. Brain. The show, directed and co-written by I Saw the Devil's Kim Jee-woon, is the streaming giant’s first ever exploit into the world of Korean-language dramas, and on the heels of Squid Game’s massive success, all eyes are on this experimental, horror-laden six-part series.

Based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name, Dr. Brain follows a genius scientist, Sewon, who is struggling after his family falls victim to a tragic and mysterious accident. In an attempt to discover the truth behind the incident, Sewon invents the process of “brain syncing,” and uses his innovation to access the brains of corpses, parsing through the deceased's memories for clues.

The first episode of this sci-fi mystery series is available to stream now on Apple TV+, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday.



Whether you just finished Netflix’ Squid Game and are looking for your next uniquely disturbing, utterly compelling horror binge, or you just don’t want to be left out of the inevitable hype surrounding Dr. Brain, here’s everything you need to know on how to watch Apple TV+’s first Korean-language drama series.

When does Dr. Brain come out? The first episode of Dr. Brain premiered for the US on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Episodes of Apple TV+’s new show will drop weekly (moving forward the episodes will premiere on Fridays) from now until Dec. 10.

Where to watch Dr. Brain:Dr. Brain is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

