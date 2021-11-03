The 1980’s ABC sitcom, Head of the Class, follows a group of gifted high school students and their history teacher who helps guide them through this phase of their life and encourages them to see beyond their textbooks. The multi-camera sitcom was incredibly popular and ran for five seasons, ending in 1991. Now, 30 years later, Head of the Class is making a comeback.

Starring One Day at a Time‘s Isabella Gomez, the Head of the Class reboot will put a 2021 spin on the beloved show. The show will feature a whole new batch of high schoolers facing modern day challenges as they’re taken under the wing of a young teacher with some non-traditional methods who, much like her character's predecessor, wants her students to look at life beyond the grade book. All 10 episodes of this HBO Max original show will be available to stream starting Nov. 4.

Alongside Gomez, the Head of the Class cast includes Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona and Katie Beth Hall. Guest stars will include Cougar Town’s Christa Miller and The Suite life of Zack and Cody’s Phill Lewis. Fans of the original show can look forward to seeing Robin Givens reprise her role as Darlene Merriman, who has gone from student to parent in the time since the sitcom ended.

Fans of the original sitcom and newcomers alike definitely won’t want to miss this HBO Max original reboot. Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch Head of the Class:

Nicole Wilder/HBO Max

When does Head of the Class premiere? The entirety of season one of Head of the Class premieres Nov. 4.

How many episodes of Head of the Class are there? There are 10 episodes of the reboot of Head of the Class, all of which will be released on Nov. 4.

Where to watch Head of the Class: The reboot of this 1980’s sitcom is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.

How to catch up on episodes of Head of the Class: Looking to rewatch the original sitcom or catch up on what you missed from the ‘80s? All five seasons of the original Head of the Class are also available to stream on HBO Max.

