Tonight, the American League Championship Series heads back to Houston following the rollercoaster that was Game 5. After three straight wins in Arlington, the Houston Astros enter tonight’s pivotal Game 6 with a 3-2 lead in the series.

The last time the Texas Rangers were in Houston, they swept the Astros at home. Now they need to win two more at Minute Maid Park while the Astros sit one game away from going to their third straight World Series.

It's a must-watch Lone Star showdown tonight. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers ALCS Game 6 live.

When is the Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 6?

First pitch is set for Sunday, October 22 at 8:03 p.m ET (5:03 p.m. PT).

How to watch Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 6 online

The ALCS Game 6 will air on Fox. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the Houston Astros vs. Texas competition is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with Fox and FS1 down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

2023 ALCS Schedule

Here is the ALCS schedule for the Astros vs. Rangers in the 2023 MLB Playoffs. Game 6 is being played back in Houston at Minute Maid Park.

All times Central Standard Time.

Game 1: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday, October 15, 7:15 p.m. CST

Game 2: Rangers vs. Astros, Monday, October 16, 3:37 p.m. CST

Game 3: Astros vs. Rangers, Wednesday, October 18, 7:03 p.m. CST

Game 4: Astros vs. Rangers, Thursday, October 19, 7:03 p.m. CST

Game 5: Astros vs. Rangers, Friday, October 20, 4:07 p.m. CST

Game 6: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday, October 22, 7:03 p.m. CST

Game 7: Rangers vs. Astros, Monday, October 23, 7:03 p.m. CST

