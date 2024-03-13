Today, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF are set to host Nashville SC for the second leg of the Round of 16 in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup. The series shifts to Florida for this thrilling matchup and the winner of this series will face either FC Cincinnati or CF Monterrey in the quarterfinals.

Watch the Match Free on FuboTV

The two teams drew the first leg 2-2 at Geodis Park last Thursday. Nashville must win or score three or more goals in a tie to advance to the quarterfinals. Inter Miami can move on with a win or a tie of 0-0 or 1-1. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC right now.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC

The Inter Miami vs. Nashville game is airing live on Fox Sports 2. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch the soccer match is with a subscription to FuboTV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to FS2 along with 190 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the CONCACAF Champions Cup online for free.

FuboTV FuboTV FuboTV Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC on FuboTV. Right now, there is a seven-day free trial period to stream the CONCACAF Champions Cup at no cost. $79.99 $59.99/First Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

What time does Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC start?

The Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC match kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

What channel is Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC on?

Just like Thursday's first leg, today's Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC game will air live on Fox Sports 2.

RELATED CONTENT: