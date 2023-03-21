Pushing the country-genre envelope, executive producers, Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves are bringing us a brand new type of music competition.

With the help of trail-blazing country musicians, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck, this reality competition show features country music artists from around the globe battling it out to become the genre's next biggest star. Coming to Apple TV+ this Friday, March 24, My Kind of Country is changing the game.

In the trailer, speaking to Musgraves, Witherspoon explains where the concept of the show began.

"We got together a long time ago," says Witherspoon. "We were talking about how country music should stop limiting people and start opening doors. It's music brought over from all over the world."

Enlisting the help of artists who have first-hand experience with the struggle of breaking into the industry, Musgraves and Witherspoon are flying them out of the U.S. to find incredibly talented country singers from across the globe.

The trio of artists includes Jimmie Allen, who spent 11 years trying to get a record deal, during which time he lived in his car, Mickey Guyton, who is the first Black female solo artist ever to receive a Grammy nomination in a country category, and Orville Peck, who explains his choice to wear a mask with fringe in the My Kind of Country trailer: "My mask allows me to be more vulnerable and share my perspective as a gay country artist."

Using their undeniable talent, Allen, Guyton and Peck will bring back singers who will compete for a "life-changing prize from Apple Music," according to Witherspoon.

How to watch My Kind of Country online

On Friday, March 24, My Kind of Country will begin streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

Watch on Apple TV+

How to watch My Kind of Country for free

If you're already a subscriber to Apple TV+ you'll have to watch it by continuing to pay the monthly $6.99 fee. However, if you've yet to sign up for the service that has fan-favorite shows like Ted Lasso and Shrinking, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial to check out the show before committing to the streaming platform.

Sign Up for Apple TV+

