How to Watch NFL Football

The 2021 NFL season starts on Sept. 9, with Super Bowl LV champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys coming head to head. With that first big game less than a month away now, it's a great time to figure out how you’ll be cheering on your favorite team.

Whether you're mainly in it for the game day food and camaraderie, simply adore keeping up with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's unrivaled bromance, or are genuinely a gigantic football fan, snacks and friendship aside, it’s high time you sort out which streaming service you’ll be using this NFL season.

From Hulu to Amazon Prime Video to watching directly on the NFL app, there are plenty of ways to watch that will ensure your kickoff party (whether it be a party of one or many) is a total touchdown.

Here's how to watch this upcoming season of NFL Football.

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hulu + Live TV

The NFL Network is now available to all of Hulu’s Live TV subscribers. The addition of the NFL Network means year-round NFL content will be available for subscribers, including live NFL preseason games, exclusive live NFL regular season games, studio shows such as Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access, NFL GameDay Morning, NFL Now and award-winning original series like A Football Life, NFL 360 and America’s Game.

Learn More

Hulu + Live TV with Sports Add-on

Hulu’s new Sports Add-on features the NFL RedZone, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG and TVG2, available to Hulu + Live TV subscribers for an extra $10 per month.

Looking to kick off football season a little early? Subscribers can catch the replay of all NFL RedZone programming from the 2020 NFL season from Aug. 23 through Sep. 8 in anticipation of the 2021 season.

Learn More

Paramount+

A premium Paramount+ subscription includes the live feed of your local CBS affiliate station, so you can catch every Sunday afternoon game.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

Learn More



Amazon Prime Video

Thursday Night Football is now available to all Amazon Prime Video subscribers, and starting in 2022, it will be the exclusive streaming home of the NFL Thursday night games.

Learn More

NFL App

Catch an NFL livestream of local and primetime games, as well as highlights and breaking news on your phone for free with the NFL app.

Learn more



RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch Nicole Kidman's New Show 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

If You Like 'Love Island,' You'll Love These 11 Reality Dating Shows

How to Watch the Hallmark Channel's 'Fall Harvest' Movies

How to Watch 'The Hype' and Shop the Winning Streetwear Looks

How to Watch 'Marvel's What If...?' on Disney+

How to Watch the US Men's Basketball Gold Medal Game

How to Watch 'The Suicide Squad' Online or in Theaters

What's New on Peacock This Month: How to Watch the Olympics