We've finished the first full month of the 2023 college football season and Week 6 is off to a hot start. One of the biggest games this weekend sees the No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 25 Louisville on Saturday night. The Cardinals will likely face their biggest challenge of the season when the Fighting Irish come to town.

The 5-1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish are visiting L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium for just the second time, but it will be their third-consecutive game against a ranked opponent. The Louisville Cardinals enter this week’s game 5-0, coming off a down-to-the-wire win over North Carolina State. They'll now be looking to go 6-0 overall for the first time since 2013.

Ready for game day? Here is everything to know about how to watch the Notre Dame vs. Louisville game live at home.

When is the Notre Dame vs. Louisville game?

The college football showdown between Notre Dame and Louisville is set to kick off Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Louisville Game Without Cable

The Notre Dame vs. Louisville game will be airing live on ABC. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch Saturday's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. You'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.

Hulu + Live TV will get you access to ABC, ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and SECN. Now through October 11, there is a Hulu + Live TV deal offering 30% off your first three months of streaming. You'll also get access to ESPN+ for even more college football.

While it usually costs $70 per month, you can sign up for Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months — just in time to catch the rest of the college football season.

How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Louisville Game for Free

FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.

Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.

2023 NCAA College Football Schedule for Week 6

Below, find the full schedule for Week 6 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2023 college football schedule here.

Thursday, October 5

Sam Houston at Liberty, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Friday, October 6

Cornell at Harvard, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Nebraska at Illinois, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Saturday, October 7

Oklahoma vs. Texas (at Dallas), 11 a.m., ABC

Maryland at Ohio State, 11 a.m., Fox

LSU at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN

Western Michigan at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SEC Network

William & Mary at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACC Network

Boston College at Army, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network

Toledo at UMass, noon, ESPNU

Marshall at North Carolina State, 1 p.m., CW

Howard at Northwestern, 2 p.m., Big Ten Network

Washington State at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Virginia Tech at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Alabama at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., CBS

CBS Syracuse at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Texas State at Louisiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

North Texas at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Wake Forest at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network

Central Florida at Kansas, 3 p.m., Fox

South Florida at UAB, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Florida, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Arkansas State at Troy, 3 p.m., no TV

Colorado at Arizona State, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Kentucky at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN

Florida A&M at Southern, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Notre Dame at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., NBC

Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 6 p.m., no TV (ESPN+)

Fresno State at Wyoming, 7 p.m., Fox

Texas Tech at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN2

TCU at Iowa State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 2

Georgia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m., ACC Network

San Jose State at Boise State, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Oregon State at Cal, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Arizona at USC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

