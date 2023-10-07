It's Week 6 of the 2023 college football season and Texas-OU weekend has arrived with one of college football's premier rivalry games. The 119th edition of the Red River Rivalry is taking place today as the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners meet at the Cotton Bowl, hoping to continue their undefeated seasons.

Today's Red River Rivalry is lined up to be one of the biggest games in the series' recent history. Both teams come into the game highly ranked with undefeated records for the first time since 2011, and some believe the winner will be the frontrunner for one of the spots in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Longhorns will be looking to make it two-straight wins over the Sooners after dominating Oklahoma 49-0 last season.

Get ready for game day. If you can't make it out to Dallas, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas vs. Oklahoma football game live at home.

When is the Texas vs. Oklahoma football game?

The Red River Rivalry game between the No. 3 Texas Longhorns and the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners will kick off Saturday, October 7 at 11:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. PT).

How to watch the Texas vs. Oklahoma game online

The Texas vs. Oklahoma game will be airing on ABC. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch today's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.

The set of ESPN College GameDay will be in Dallas for Texas-OU on October 7. Airing live from the Texas State Fair between 8 and 11 a.m. CT, the last hour will move inside Cotton Bowl Stadium. With Sling TV's Orange + Blue package, you'll be able to watch ESPN for the popular pre-game show.

This will be the Longhorns second appearance on ESPN College GameDay this season. The first time was in Week 2 for Texas’ win on the road in Tuscaloosa over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

How to watch the Texas vs. Oklahoma game for free

Another streaming option for the Texas-OU game is FuboTV. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month or you can upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.

Right now, FuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.

Texas vs. Oklahoma: Series History

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners have had a rivalry on the football field for over 100 years. Texas leads the series all-time at 63-50-5.

For the final time, the Longhorns and Sooners are going head-to-head as Big 12 foes this weekend. Texas and Oklahoma will still face each other in Red River in the future, just as SEC foes starting in 2024.

2023 NCAA College Football Schedule for Week 6

Below, find the full schedule for Week 6 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2023 college football schedule here.

Saturday, October 7

Oklahoma vs. Texas (at Dallas), 11 a.m., ABC

Maryland at Ohio State, 11 a.m., Fox

LSU at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN

Western Michigan at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SEC Network

William & Mary at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACC Network

Boston College at Army, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network

Toledo at UMass, noon, ESPNU

Marshall at North Carolina State, 1 p.m., CW

Howard at Northwestern, 2 p.m., Big Ten Network

Washington State at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Virginia Tech at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Alabama at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., CBS

CBS Syracuse at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Texas State at Louisiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

North Texas at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Wake Forest at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network

Central Florida at Kansas, 3 p.m., Fox

South Florida at UAB, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Florida, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Arkansas State at Troy, 3 p.m., no TV

Colorado at Arizona State, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Kentucky at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN

Florida A&M at Southern, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Notre Dame at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., NBC

Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 6 p.m., no TV (ESPN+)

Fresno State at Wyoming, 7 p.m., Fox

Texas Tech at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN2

TCU at Iowa State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 2

Georgia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m., ACC Network

San Jose State at Boise State, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Oregon State at Cal, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Arizona at USC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

