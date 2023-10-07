The Longhorns and Sooners face off in the 2023 Allstate Red River Rivalry today. Here's how to watch the game.
It's Week 6 of the 2023 college football season and Texas-OU weekend has arrived with one of college football's premier rivalry games. The 119th edition of the Red River Rivalry is taking place today as the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners meet at the Cotton Bowl, hoping to continue their undefeated seasons.
Today's Red River Rivalry is lined up to be one of the biggest games in the series' recent history. Both teams come into the game highly ranked with undefeated records for the first time since 2011, and some believe the winner will be the frontrunner for one of the spots in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Longhorns will be looking to make it two-straight wins over the Sooners after dominating Oklahoma 49-0 last season.
Get ready for game day. If you can't make it out to Dallas, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas vs. Oklahoma football game live at home.
When is the Texas vs. Oklahoma football game?
The Red River Rivalry game between the No. 3 Texas Longhorns and the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners will kick off Saturday, October 7 at 11:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. PT).
How to watch the Texas vs. Oklahoma game online
The Texas vs. Oklahoma game will be airing on ABC. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch today's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.
Stream Texas vs. Oklahoma on Sling TV
With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to local ABC affiliates (where available), plus ESPN. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.
The set of ESPN College GameDay will be in Dallas for Texas-OU on October 7. Airing live from the Texas State Fair between 8 and 11 a.m. CT, the last hour will move inside Cotton Bowl Stadium. With Sling TV's Orange + Blue package, you'll be able to watch ESPN for the popular pre-game show.
This will be the Longhorns second appearance on ESPN College GameDay this season. The first time was in Week 2 for Texas’ win on the road in Tuscaloosa over the Alabama Crimson Tide.
How to watch the Texas vs. Oklahoma game for free
Another streaming option for the Texas-OU game is FuboTV. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month or you can upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.
Right now, FuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.
Stream College Football on FuboTV
With over 200 live channels including ACC, SEC, ESPN and more, you can watch college football live without cable on fuboTV.
Texas vs. Oklahoma: Series History
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners have had a rivalry on the football field for over 100 years. Texas leads the series all-time at 63-50-5.
For the final time, the Longhorns and Sooners are going head-to-head as Big 12 foes this weekend. Texas and Oklahoma will still face each other in Red River in the future, just as SEC foes starting in 2024.
2023 NCAA College Football Schedule for Week 6
Below, find the full schedule for Week 6 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2023 college football schedule here.
Saturday, October 7
- Oklahoma vs. Texas (at Dallas), 11 a.m., ABC
- Maryland at Ohio State, 11 a.m., Fox
- LSU at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN
- Western Michigan at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SEC Network
- William & Mary at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACC Network
- Boston College at Army, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network
- Toledo at UMass, noon, ESPNU
- Marshall at North Carolina State, 1 p.m., CW
- Howard at Northwestern, 2 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Washington State at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network
- Virginia Tech at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
- Alabama at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., CBS
- Syracuse at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
- Texas State at Louisiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
- North Texas at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
- Wake Forest at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network
- Central Florida at Kansas, 3 p.m., Fox
- South Florida at UAB, 3 p.m., ESPN2
- Vanderbilt at Florida, 3 p.m., SEC Network
- Arkansas State at Troy, 3 p.m., no TV
- Colorado at Arizona State, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
- Kentucky at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN
- Florida A&M at Southern, 6 p.m., ESPNU
- Notre Dame at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ABC
- Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., NBC
- Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
- South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 6 p.m., no TV (ESPN+)
- Fresno State at Wyoming, 7 p.m., Fox
- Texas Tech at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN2
- TCU at Iowa State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 2
- Georgia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m., ACC Network
- San Jose State at Boise State, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
- Oregon State at Cal, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network
- Arizona at USC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
RELATED CONTENT: