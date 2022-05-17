It’s been almost three years since Star Wars fans have gotten to see a new chapter of the franchise in theaters. But hope survives in the form of Disney’s expanding collection of Star Wars shows — including the latest miniseries, Obi-Wan Kenobi, which arrives on Disney+ this month.

Ewan McGregor reprises his beloved role as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin-turned-Vader for the first time since the 2005 film, Revenge of the Sith, in this new limited series. Christensen’s epic comeback to the world of Star Wars comes amid rumors that he’ll be making an appearance in Ahsoka — another Star Wars spinoff to look forward to. Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Friday, May 27, exclusively on Disney+.

The show picks up 10 years after Obi-Wan’s apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader. Judging by the recently released trailer, the Jedi Master is still dealing with the fallout from his dear friend’s betrayal, while keeping a distant but watchful eye on young Luke Skywalker.

Whether you’re a diehard Star Wars fan, or just here for the reunion of McGregor and Christensen, here’s how to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Lucasfilm

When does Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere?

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on Friday, May 27.

Where to stream Obi-Wan Kenobi

Of course, Disney's newest Star Wars series will be available to watch exclusively on Disney+. A subscription starts at $8/month, but you can also bundle the Disney streaming service with Hulu and ESPN+, starting at $14/month. The streamer does not currently offer a free trial.

What time does Obi-Wan Kenobi come out on Disney+?

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released on Disney+, at 3 a.m. EDT.

How many episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will there be?

As it currently stands, the newest Star Wars spinoff is set to be a limited series with just six episodes. But don't worry, there are definitely more Star Wars shows to look forward to in the near future, and when in doubt, you can always revisit The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

