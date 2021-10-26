Following an already exciting Championship Series, the 2021 World Series is expected to be even more thrilling with the Atlanta Braves set to face off against the Houston Astros for a chance at the world title.

The World Series spectacular kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The series will follow a 2-3-2 format, and the winner will be determined by whichever team wins 4 games first.

Whether you're a loyal baseball fan or just a viewer hoping to get a glimpse of the league's sportiest style icons (we're looking at you, Joc Pederson), you'll be able to catch the big games in real time thanks to a number of live TV and streaming options.

Here's everything to know about how, when and where to watch the 2021 World Series. Plus, peruse through pearl-centric accessory options that mirror Pederson's trendy string pearls.

When does the 2021 World Series begin? The 2021 World Series kicks off in Houston on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Following a 2-3-2 format, the series winner will be determined by whichever team wins 4 games first. Here's a more specific breakdown of the series schedule (* only if necessary):

Game 1 on Tuesday, Oct. 26: Braves at Astros begins at 8:09 PM ET

Game 2 on Wednesday, Oct. 27: Braves at Astros begins at 8:09 PM ET

Game 3 on Friday, Oct. 29: Astros at Braves begins at 8:09 PM ET

Game 4 on Saturday, Oct. 30: Astros at Braves begins at 8:09 PM ET

*Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 31: Astros at Braves begins at 8:15 p.m. ET

*Game 6 on Tuesday, Nov. 2: Braves at Astros begins at 8:09 ET

*Game 7 on Wednesday, Nov. 3: Braves at Astros begins at 8:09 p.m. ET

Where will the 2021 World Series be broadcast? Fox has the exclusive rights to broadcast all of the games throughout the Fall Classic.

How to stream the 2021 World Series: Even if you don't have cable, there are still plenty of ways to stream the 2021 World Series. Here are some of the leading live-TV streaming services where subscribers can stream the 2021 World Series -- including Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and YouTube TV.

FuboTV Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images (photo illustration) FuboTV For $65 a month, FuboTV's Starter tier has the potential to deliver 112 live-TV channels, including ESPN. Depending on your area, ABC is included, too. $65/MONTH AT FUBOTV Buy Now

YouTube TV Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images (photo illustration) YouTube TV If you don't need to see every single game by your hometown team, then YouTube TV is a good option. Its basic package will get you more than 85 live-TV channels. $65 A MONTH $55 A MONTH Buy Now

Baseball doesn't exactly have a reputation for showcasing fresh style trends -- at least not compared to other sport leagues like the NBA. But perhaps Pederson's adoption of sporting classic jewelry pieces will change that. Pearl string necklaces have proven to be the latest style staple of the Atlanta Braves outfielder, and it's certainly a trend that viewers and fashion forecasters alike have taken notice of.

Mirror Pederson's pearl-centric style and shop out similar accessory pieces below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber's Pearl Necklace Is Now Just $30

Here's How to Stream the 2021-22 NBA Season

How to Watch the 'Harry Potter' Films

How to Watch 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’

How to Watch All the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movies

How to Watch LGBTQ-Themed Holiday Movies and Series

How to Watch 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'