The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will take place tonight, August 28. This year's iconic awards show will return to our televisions at 8 p.m. ET, airing live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

This year, the show will be hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow—changing up the tradition of having one host in previous years. The list of performers is equally stacked: both Minaj and Harlow are taking the stage, as well as Lizzo, Yung Gravy, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Panic! at the Disco, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers—who are being honored with the Global Icon Award—and more.

Voting for all categories, including Best New Artist, Song of Summer, Album of the Year, and more, is still open, so be sure to vote for your favorites here. Below, keep reading for everything you need to know about about how to stream the 2022 MTV VMAs online without cable, the performers, presenters and more.

When are the 2022 MTV VMAs?

The 2022 MTV VMAs will air Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST.

Where will the 2022 MTV VMAs be broadcast?

You can watch the broadcast on MTV or on MTV.com. Aside from MTV, the will also simulcast across the Paramount Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Pop, TV Land, and VH1.

How can I watch the 2022 MTV VMAs online without cable?

If you don't have cable, you can stream the event on Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. Don't have these streaming services? Sign up below.

Hulu + Live TV Hulu Hulu + Live TV Get access to channels such as CBS, NBC, and the CW, as well as live sports and all of your favorite awards shows with a Hulu+ Live TV subscription, which now includes Disney+ and ESPN+. You'll also be able to stream all of your favorite shows, including Bob's Burgers, the Handmaid's Tale, Modern Family, and so much more. $70/MONTH Buy Now

FuboTV FuboTV FuboTV Enjoy over 138 channels, from news to sports to kids' entertainment and everything in between, with a FuboTV subscription. $70/MONTH Buy Now

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Starting at just $35 a month, Sling TV has a variety of affordable plans that get you access to the networks you actually want to watch. STARTING AT $35/MONTH Buy Now

Who is performing at the 2022 MTV VMAs?

Performers set to take the stage at this year's VMAs include J Balvin, Anitta, Lizzo, Kane Brown, Måneskin, Marshmello, Khalid, and Panic! At the Disco.

Who is presenting at the 2022 MTV VMAs?

The star-studded list of the 2022 VMAs Presenters includes Ashley Graham, Avril Lavigne, Bebe Rexha, Becky G, Billy Eichner, Cheech & Chong, Chlöe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Khaled, Dove Cameron, Joel Madden, Latto, Lili Reinhart and Offset.

