From Lady Gaga's meat dress to Britney Spears' snake-accompanied performance of Slave 4 U, the MTV Video Music Awards is a can't-miss event of memorable pop culture moments. On Sunday, August 28, the iconic awards show returns to our televisions at 8 p.m. EST and promise another celeb-packed night of entertainment.

This year, the show will be hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow—changing up the tradition of having one host in previous years. The list of performers is equally stacked: both Minaj and Harlow are taking the stage, as well as Lizzo, Yung Gravy, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Panic! at the Disco, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers—who are being honored with the Global Icon Award—and more.

Voting for all categories, including Best New Artist, Song of Summer, Album of the Year, and more, is still open, so be sure to vote for your favorites here. While we're counting down the days until Sunday, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the MTV VMAs live.

When are the 2022 MTV VMAs?

The annual MTV VMAs will air Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

Where will the 2022 MTV VMAs be broadcast?

Aside from MTV, the awards show will also be airing on Paramount Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Pop, TV Land, and VH1.

How can I watch the 2022 MTV VMAs online?

If you don't have cable, you can stream the event on Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. Don't have these streaming services? Sign up below.

Hulu + Live TV Hulu Hulu + Live TV Get access to channels such as CBS, NBC, and the CW, as well as live sports and all of your favorite awards shows with a Hulu+ Live TV subscription, which now includes Disney+ and ESPN+. You'll also be able to stream all of your favorite shows, including Bob's Burgers, the Handmaid's Tale, Modern Family, and so much more. $70/MONTH Buy Now

FuboTV FuboTV FuboTV Enjoy over 138 channels, from news to sports to kids' entertainment and everything in between, with a FuboTV subscription. $70/MONTH Buy Now

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Starting at just $35 a month, Sling TV has a variety of affordable plans that get you access to the networks you actually want to watch. STARTING AT $35/MONTH Buy Now

MTV VMAs 2022: Bad Bunny to Perform Never-Before-Seen Choreography

Red Hot Chili Peppers to be Honored at MTV VMAs with Global Icon Award

MTV VMAs: Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow to Host

Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs

2022 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

