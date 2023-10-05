Get ready for a night of fearless fashion, flawless flows and so much swag, because the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards are less than a week away.

The awards show, hosted by Fat Joe, was taped earlier this week, on October 3, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. BET will air the show in its entirety on Tuesday, October 10, so fans can enjoy all of the fashion, performances and acceptance speeches.

Cardi B and 21 Savage lead this year's BET Hip Hop Awards nominations with 12 noms each. Other nominees include Coi Leray, Lil Uzi Vert, Burna Boy and Latto. Producers Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and Marley Marl all receive honors at this year's awards ceremony.

The awards show premieres on BET, but if you'd rather watch the show online via a streaming service, we've got you covered.

How to live stream the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

BET is available on several streaming platforms with a live viewing component.

How to watch the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards for Free

Thanks to free trials, it is possible to watch this year's awards show without paying a dime. YouTubeTV offers a seven-day free trial, while new and eligible subscribers to Hulu can enjoy a 30-day free trial. New FuboTV members can also take advantage of a free trial.

When are the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards?

The awards show is pre-taped and the BET Hip Hop Awards will premiere on Tuesday, October 10th at 9 p.m. PT. on BET.

Who is hosting the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards?

Fat Joe will host this year's BET Hip Hop Awards. The Bronx rapper best known for hits "Lean Back" and "All the Way Up" is hosting the festivities for the second year in a row.

Who is performing at the BET Hip Hop Awards?

Glorilla, Ludacris, Fiveo Foreign, Kid Capri and Jermaine Dupri will light up the stage with performances at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

BET Hip Hop Awards Nomination List:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

Lil Uzi Vert, "Just Wanna Rock"

Coi Leray, "Players (DJ Smallz 732 - Jersey Club Remix)"

Latto Feat. Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"

Dababy, "Shake Sumn"

Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage, "Sittin' On Top Of The World"

Drake & 21 Savage, "Spin Bout U"

Glorilla & Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole, "All My Life"

DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"

Coi Leray Feat. Busta Rhymes, "Players (DJ Saige Remix)"

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj, "Princess Diana"

Latto Feat. Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"

Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage, "Sittin' On Top Of The World"

Glorilla & Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"

BEST DUO OR GROUP

City Girls

DJ Drama & Jeezy

Drake & 21 Savage

Earthgang

Larry June & The Alchemist

Quavo & Takeoff

Rae Sremmurd



BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Dababy

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion



LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

21 Savage

André 3000

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Conway The Machine

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar



VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Anderson .Paak

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dababy & Reel Goats

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Travis Scott



SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole, "All My Life"

DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"

Lil Uzi Vert, "Just Wanna Rock"

Coi Leray, "Players"

Latto Feat. Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"

Drake & 21 Savage, "Rich Flex"

Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage, "Sittin' On Top Of The World"

Glorilla & Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"



HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Glorilla, Anyways, Life's Great...

Coi Leray, Coi

DJ Khaled, God Did

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villains

Jack Harlow, Jackman

Lil Uzi Vert, Pink Tape

Megan Thee Stallion, Traumazine



HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Drake

Glorilla

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ATL Jacob

DJ Khaled

Dr. Dre

Hit-boy

Hitmaka

Kaytranada

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin

The Alchemist



BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

Armani White

Central Cee

Doechii

Finesse2tymes

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Redd





BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Aka (South Africa)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Central Cee (Uk)

Gazo (France)

J Hus (Uk)

K.O (South Africa)

Major Rd (Brazil)

Ninho (France)

Sampa The Great (Zambia)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)

View the full list of BET Hip Hop Awards nominations here.