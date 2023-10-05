Streaming

How to Watch the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Online: Time, Channel, Live Stream and More

Glorilla at BET Hip Hop Awards 2023
By Doriean Stevenson
Published: 2:32 PM PDT, October 5, 2023

The BET Hip Hop Awards premiere Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. Here's how to stream the awards show as it airs.

Get ready for a night of fearless fashion, flawless flows and so much swag, because the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards are less than a week away. 

The awards show, hosted by Fat Joe, was taped earlier this week, on October 3, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. BET will air the show in its entirety on Tuesday, October 10, so fans can enjoy all of the fashion, performances and acceptance speeches.

Cardi B and 21 Savage lead this year's BET Hip Hop Awards nominations with 12 noms each. Other nominees include Coi Leray, Lil Uzi Vert, Burna Boy and Latto. Producers Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and Marley Marl all receive honors at this year's awards ceremony. 

The awards show premieres on BET, but if you'd rather watch the show online via a streaming service, we've got you covered.

How to live stream the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

BET is available on several streaming platforms with a live viewing component. 

How to watch the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards for Free

Thanks to free trials, it is possible to watch this year's awards show without paying a dime. YouTubeTV offers a seven-day free trial, while new and eligible subscribers to Hulu can enjoy a 30-day free trial. New FuboTV members can also take advantage of a free trial.

When are the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards?

The awards show is pre-taped and the BET Hip Hop Awards will premiere on Tuesday, October 10th at 9 p.m. PT. on BET. 

Who is hosting the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards?

Fat Joe will host this year's BET Hip Hop Awards. The Bronx rapper best known for hits "Lean Back" and "All the Way Up" is hosting the festivities for the second year in a row. 

Who is performing at the BET Hip Hop Awards?

Glorilla, Ludacris, Fiveo Foreign, Kid Capri and Jermaine Dupri will light up the stage with performances at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

BET Hip Hop Awards Nomination List: 

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

Lil Uzi Vert, "Just Wanna Rock"
Coi Leray, "Players (DJ Smallz 732 - Jersey Club Remix)"
Latto Feat. Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"
Dababy, "Shake Sumn"
Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage, "Sittin' On Top Of The World"
Drake & 21 Savage, "Spin Bout U"
Glorilla & Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole, "All My Life"
DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"
Coi Leray Feat. Busta Rhymes, "Players (DJ Saige Remix)"
Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj, "Princess Diana"
Latto Feat. Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"
Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage, "Sittin' On Top Of The World"
Glorilla & Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"

BEST DUO OR GROUP

City Girls
DJ Drama & Jeezy
Drake & 21 Savage
Earthgang
Larry June & The Alchemist
Quavo & Takeoff
Rae Sremmurd
 
BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Burna Boy
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Dababy
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
 
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

21 Savage
André 3000
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Conway The Machine
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
 
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Anderson .Paak
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dababy & Reel Goats
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Travis Scott
 
SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole, "All My Life"
DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"
Lil Uzi Vert, "Just Wanna Rock"
Coi Leray, "Players"
Latto Feat. Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"
Drake & 21 Savage, "Rich Flex"
Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage, "Sittin' On Top Of The World"
Glorilla & Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"
 
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Glorilla, Anyways, Life's Great...
Coi Leray, Coi
DJ Khaled, God Did
Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villains
Jack Harlow, Jackman
Lil Uzi Vert, Pink Tape
Megan Thee Stallion, Traumazine 
 
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

21 Savage
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Drake
Glorilla
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
 
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ATL Jacob
DJ Khaled
Dr. Dre
Hit-boy
Hitmaka
Kaytranada
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin
The Alchemist
 
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

Armani White
Central Cee
Doechii
Finesse2tymes
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Lola Brooke
Sexyy Redd
 
 
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Aka (South Africa)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Central Cee (Uk)
Gazo (France)
J Hus (Uk)
K.O (South Africa)
Major Rd (Brazil)
Ninho (France)
Sampa The Great (Zambia)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)

View the full list of BET Hip Hop Awards nominations here. 

